DUSITANON by Phaithaya Banchakitikun Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Innovative Urban Residence Balances Privacy and Connection in Bangkok, Thailand

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture design, has announced DUSITANON by Phaithaya Banchakitikun as the winner of the Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation of DUSITANON, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the architecture industry.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate outstanding creativity, functionality, and alignment with industry standards. DUSITANON's success in this competition underscores its relevance to the evolving needs of urban living and its potential to inspire future architectural trends. This recognition not only benefits the designer but also showcases the value of innovative design to the industry and its stakeholders.DUSITANON is a four-story residence with a mezzanine level, situated in the heart of Bangkok. Its distinctive facade acts as a visual screen, providing privacy for residents while maintaining a connection to the bustling urban surroundings. The vertically aligned and subtly twisted facade panels shield the interior from external views without creating a sense of confinement, allowing residents to enjoy unobstructed views while ensuring privacy. The facade also serves as a thermal buffer, reducing direct heat exposure to the main structure, while accommodating greenery and landscaped areas.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a testament to Phaithaya Banchakitikun's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and encourage the exploration of new design possibilities, further contributing to the advancement of architecture and the enhancement of urban living experiences.Phaithaya Banchakitikun was the lead designer of DUSITANON, bringing expertise and vision to this award-winning project.Interested parties may learn more about DUSITANON and its innovative design at:About Phaithaya BanchakitikunPhaithaya Banchakitikun is a designer who aims to develop architecture that creates quality of life in built environments for sustainable well-being living across various building types. With a belief that every project is unique, Phaithaya Banchakitikun initiates each project with a different approach to achieve the best results that are most beneficial to the project, user, and environment. Understanding the project and the project owner, along with flexibility in the workflow, are top priorities to ensure smooth and efficient project development.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This award acknowledges creations that are aesthetically pleasing and highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice. Their work often incorporates original innovations and makes a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring the credibility of the award.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious architectural design competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. By participating, entrants can showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional architecture and structure design skills. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.

