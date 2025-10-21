The Golden Viper by Bettina Gomez Latus Wins Silver in A' Jewelry Awards

The Golden Viper

Bettina Gomez Latus Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Pendant Design at A' Jewelry Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of jewelry design, has announced Bettina Gomez Latus as a Silver winner in the Jewelry Design category for her exceptional work, "The Golden Viper." This highly prestigious accolade celebrates Gomez Latus's innovative pendant design, which seamlessly combines functionality and aesthetics to address the unique needs of medical professionals who cannot wear rings while working.The Golden Viper's relevance extends beyond its target audience of medical professionals, as it offers a practical solution for anyone who needs to temporarily remove their ring without compromising its security. By providing an elegant and reliable way to store rings when they cannot be worn, this design aligns with the growing demand for versatile and adaptable jewelry pieces that cater to modern lifestyles and diverse professions.Gomez Latus's award-winning pendant stands out for its ingenious design, which allows a ring to be effortlessly threaded through the snake-shaped pendant and securely worn on a chain. The Golden Viper's sculptural form, meticulously cast in 18k gold, showcases the designer's attention to detail and commitment to creating a piece that seamlessly blends functionality with refined aesthetics. The pendant's intuitive mechanism and comfortable wearability make it an ideal accessory for various settings, from medical environments to active lifestyles.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Bettina Gomez Latus's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within her brand, fostering further innovation and exploration of designs that prioritize both form and function. The award also motivates Gomez Latus and her team to continue striving for excellence, as they create jewelry pieces that resonate with their target audience and contribute positively to the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Bettina Gomez LatusBettina Gomez Latus, a passionate jewelry designer based in Germany, believes that jewelry should bring pleasure and simplicity to the wearer's life. Her designs adapt to the individual, seamlessly transitioning from casual to formal occasions. Gomez Latus's creations showcase precision craftsmanship and an in-depth understanding of materials, resulting in unique pieces that underscore the wearer's charisma and personality. 1Karat, a family-run goldsmith atelier located in Steinbach (Taunus), Germany, specializes in creating personalized jewelry pieces. The atelier combines traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques to design and craft bespoke wedding rings, engagement rings, and unique custom creations. 1Karat places great emphasis on quality, sustainable materials, and meticulous handmade production. The company's individualized and customer-oriented approach ensures that each client's wishes are expertly realized, establishing 1Karat as a recognized name in the Rhine-Main region for its high-quality goldsmith artistry. The company operates on a simple principle: to deliver on their promises and maintain the highest standards of care, quality, and continuity in every aspect of their work. 1karat is extremely selective in sourcing raw materials, ensuring they align with their ethical conscience and commitment to superior value. The company's goal is to continue bringing joy to their customers by providing them with the satisfaction of wearing fairly-produced jewelry pieces.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to elevating industry standards and advancing the field of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that demonstrate the designer's exceptional expertise, talent, and insight, often incorporating original innovations and eliciting a strong emotional response. These designs are expected to be remarkably professional, profoundly innovative, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life within the category of Jewelry Design, based on criteria such as Innovative Concept, Artistic Expression, Craftsmanship Excellence, Material Selection, Wearability and Comfort, Design Aesthetics, Functional Efficiency, Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing, Cultural Relevance, Commercial Viability, Uniqueness and Originality, Technical Proficiency, Visual Impact, Emotional Engagement, Integration of Precious Stones, Adaptability to Trends, Durability and Longevity, Packaging Design, User Experience, and Brand Identity Consistency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionary jewelry designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential players in the jewelry design industry. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionary jewelry designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential players in the jewelry design industry. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and remains dedicated to its philanthropic mission of enhancing society through the power of good design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, jewelry industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria.

