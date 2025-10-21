DIY Divorcers Finally Realise They Need to Sort Out Their Finances

About

Divorce-Online is the UK’s leading online divorce service, established in 1999 to make divorce more affordable, faster, and less stressful for couples seeking to separate amicably. As a trusted digital-first platform, we provide fixed-fee divorce and consent order services tailored to the needs of modern families. Our newsroom shares press releases, legal commentary, and research insights on key topics such as divorce trends, financial settlements, prenuptial agreements, and family law reform. We also publish consumer-focused content and media-friendly quotes from our Founder & CEO, Mark Keenan, one of the UK’s most experienced paralegals in online family law. Divorce-Online is regularly featured in national media, offering data-driven insights and expert opinion on the changing face of divorce in the UK. Our goal is to promote transparency, accessibility, and innovation in family law.

