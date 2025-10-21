DIY Divorcers Finally Realise They Need to Sort Out Their Finances
Surge in Consent Orders Shows Brits Want Legally Binding SettlementsSWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of people who filed for divorce online are now discovering that their divorce isn’t truly final without a Consent Order — and they’re rushing to fix it.
According to Divorce-Online, the UK’s original online divorce service, the number of people buying Consent Orders to make their financial agreement legally binding has jumped by over 45% in the last year.
The company says that while more couples are happy to handle the divorce paperwork themselves, many have no idea that a financial order is the only way to close the door legally on future money claims.
“People are shocked when they learn that even after a divorce, an ex-spouse can still make a financial claim years later,” said Mark Keenan, Founder and CEO of Divorce-Online.
“We’re seeing a wave of DIY divorcers coming back to finish what they started — and protect themselves properly.”
A growing financial risk
The boom in online divorces through gov.uk has left many couples unprotected. Without a Consent Order approved by the court, there’s no legal clean break — meaning one partner can still demand money, property, or pension rights long after the divorce.
“People assume their finances are settled just because the marriage is over,” Keenan added.
“But without a Consent Order, they’re wide open to future claims. We’ve seen ex-spouses coming back after ten years when one party buys a house or inherits money.”
Making it quick and affordable
To meet demand, Divorce-Online has expanded its fixed-fee Consent Order services, including its new Fast-Track Consent Order Service (£524) which delivers a solicitor-drafted order in just seven working days.
Each package includes:
A solicitor-drafted Consent Order based on the couple’s agreement
Court submission and management handled on the client’s behalf
Legal checks to ensure full compliance with court requirements
“We’re helping people who thought they were done with their divorce realise they still need that final step — and making it fast, simple, and affordable to do so,” Keenan said.
Knowledge gap closing
Recent Family Court data backs this up — showing that less than half of couples who divorce online ever obtain a Consent Order, despite it being the only way to finalise financial matters legally.
But Keenan believes awareness is growing fast through social media.
“The message is finally getting through. If you want a truly clean break, you need a Consent Order — it’s as simple as that.”
About Divorce-Online
Founded in 1999, Divorce-Online is the UK’s leading provider of fixed-fee online divorce and family law services. Having helped over 200,000 couples, the company offers services including Clean Break Orders, Consent Orders, Prenuptial Agreements, and Managed Divorce Packages — combining expert solicitor drafting with cutting-edge legal technology.
