Affordable Pre-Nuptial Agreements Now Within Reach for British Couples, Thanks to Divorce-Online.co.uk

In a climate where prenuptial agreements are increasingly seen as a sensible part of modern marriage planning, the cost is coming down.

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a climate where prenuptial agreements are increasingly seen as a sensible part of modern marriage planning, Divorce-Online.co.uk is making high-quality legal protection accessible and affordable for couples across the UK — with fixed-fee prenuptial agreements starting at just £799.

At a time when media focus is often on high-net-worth individuals and ‘pre-rich’ couples preparing to protect generational wealth, Divorce-Online.co.uk is democratising this once-elite legal service. Their prenups are drafted by SRA-regulated solicitors, led by experienced family law specialist Georgina Hitchins, offering peace of mind without the premium price tag.

“Our aim is to ensure that couples of all backgrounds can protect their assets and plan for the future without the process being cost-prohibitive,” said Georgina Hitchins, dedicated pre-nuptial agreement solicitor at Divorce-Online.co.uk partner OLS Solicitors.

In line with legal best practices, Divorce-Online.co.uk also provides an additional independent legal advice service for the other party from £350 + VAT, delivered by approved solicitor partners. This ensures both individuals receive tailored advice in accordance with the requirements for a prenuptial agreement to be considered fair and potentially enforceable by the courts.

The growing popularity of prenuptial agreements in the UK is reflected in recent coverage by Luxury London, which explored how even couples who are not yet wealthy — dubbed the “pre-rich” — are opting for prenups as a form of future planning. Divorce-Online.co.uk is uniquely placed to serve this demographic, offering a practical solution that doesn’t compromise on legal integrity.

“It’s not just about protecting wealth; it’s about starting a marriage with clarity and mutual understanding,” Hitchins added.

Unlike traditional law firms that often charge thousands of pounds for similar services, Divorce-Online.co.uk leverages technology and streamlined legal processes to keep costs low and turnaround times fast — without sacrificing quality or compliance.

About Divorce-Online.co.uk
Founded in 2000, Divorce-Online.co.uk is one of the UK’s leading providers of online divorce and family law services. The company specialises in affordable, fixed-fee legal services, delivered by experienced solicitors and regulated professionals. Its mission is to make family law accessible, transparent, and stress-free.

