Pandemic Love Story Turns Sour: Divorce-Online.co.uk Predicts 2027 Surge in Break-Ups
From lockdown love to separation – research shows how COVID-19 changed marriage and divorce in Britain.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, divorce applications fell sharply due to lockdowns and court closures. But when restrictions lifted, the dam broke: 2021 saw a surge in applications, followed by another rise in 2023 as backlogs cleared. The ONS reports 103,816 legal partnership dissolutions (including divorces) in 2023 — up from 80,057 in 2022, a 30% increase largely linked to the introduction of no-fault divorce.
Divorce-Online.co.uk’s analysis points to several trends shaping the next decade:
• 2027–2029 Divorce Spike: Couples who married in 2021–2022 after postponed weddings are likely to reach the traditional 4–7-year divorce peak between 2027 and 2029.
• Cost-of-Living Delays: Many couples have delayed separation due to financial pressures. As inflation eases, a gradual rise in “financially delayed divorces” is expected.
• Silver Splitters on the Rise: Later-life divorces continue to grow, with ONS data showing divorce rates among over-60s doubling since the 1990s.
• Economic Recovery Effect: Divorce filings typically increase during financially stable periods, as people feel more confident to start over.
A spokesperson for Divorce-Online.co.uk said:
“Our data shows the UK could see a second wave of pandemic-related divorces around 2027. This isn’t about failure — it’s about people reassessing what happiness means after an unprecedented period of strain.”
Despite short-term fluctuations, the long-term divorce rate continues to decline. Couples are marrying later, cohabiting longer, and entering marriage more intentionally. The introduction of no-fault divorce has also made separation less adversarial and more reflective of mutual decisions.
Key statistics (ONS, 2023):
• 103,816 divorces and legal dissolutions recorded in 2023
• Divorce rate: 8.6 per 1,000 married men and 8.5 per 1,000 married women
• 30% increase in divorces compared to 2022
