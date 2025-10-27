Pandemic Love Story Turns Sour: Divorce-Online.co.uk Predicts 2027 Surge in Break-Ups

From lockdown love to separation – research shows how COVID-19 changed marriage and divorce in Britain.

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research from Divorce-Online.co.uk, based on the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, reveals that pandemic-era marriages, new divorce laws, and financial pressures are reshaping divorce patterns across England and Wales — with a potential new spike predicted between 2027 and 2029.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, divorce applications fell sharply due to lockdowns and court closures. But when restrictions lifted, the dam broke: 2021 saw a surge in applications, followed by another rise in 2023 as backlogs cleared. The ONS reports 103,816 legal partnership dissolutions (including divorces) in 2023 — up from 80,057 in 2022, a 30% increase largely linked to the introduction of no-fault divorce.

Divorce-Online.co.uk’s analysis points to several trends shaping the next decade:

• 2027–2029 Divorce Spike: Couples who married in 2021–2022 after postponed weddings are likely to reach the traditional 4–7-year divorce peak between 2027 and 2029.
• Cost-of-Living Delays: Many couples have delayed separation due to financial pressures. As inflation eases, a gradual rise in “financially delayed divorces” is expected.
• Silver Splitters on the Rise: Later-life divorces continue to grow, with ONS data showing divorce rates among over-60s doubling since the 1990s.
• Economic Recovery Effect: Divorce filings typically increase during financially stable periods, as people feel more confident to start over.

A spokesperson for Divorce-Online.co.uk said:
“Our data shows the UK could see a second wave of pandemic-related divorces around 2027. This isn’t about failure — it’s about people reassessing what happiness means after an unprecedented period of strain.”

Despite short-term fluctuations, the long-term divorce rate continues to decline. Couples are marrying later, cohabiting longer, and entering marriage more intentionally. The introduction of no-fault divorce has also made separation less adversarial and more reflective of mutual decisions.

Key statistics (ONS, 2023):
• 103,816 divorces and legal dissolutions recorded in 2023
• Divorce rate: 8.6 per 1,000 married men and 8.5 per 1,000 married women
• 30% increase in divorces compared to 2022

About Divorce-Online.co.uk
Founded in 1999, Divorce-Online.co.uk is the UK’s original and highly trusted online divorce service. The company has helped over 200,000 people finalise their divorce and financial settlements quickly, affordably, and without unnecessary stress.

About

Divorce-Online is the UK’s leading online divorce service, established in 1999 to make divorce more affordable, faster, and less stressful for couples seeking to separate amicably. As a trusted digital-first platform, we provide fixed-fee divorce and consent order services tailored to the needs of modern families. Our newsroom shares press releases, legal commentary, and research insights on key topics such as divorce trends, financial settlements, prenuptial agreements, and family law reform. We also publish consumer-focused content and media-friendly quotes from our Founder & CEO, Mark Keenan, one of the UK’s most experienced paralegals in online family law. Divorce-Online is regularly featured in national media, offering data-driven insights and expert opinion on the changing face of divorce in the UK. Our goal is to promote transparency, accessibility, and innovation in family law.

