PANTA Selected as Strategic Technology Partner for Rimes Index Analytics Service

Strategic partnership brings advanced index analytics and blending capabilities to Rimes’ global client base managing over US$75 trillion in AUM

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PANTA, the innovative provider of index operating system technology, today announced it has been selected as the strategic technology partner for Rimes new Index Analytics Service, bringing sophisticated index analysis and custom blending capabilities to institutional investors worldwide.Through this strategic partnership, PANTA's cutting-edge platform will be fully embedded within Rimes trusted enterprise data management ecosystem, enabling asset managers and asset owners to perform deep index analysis, create custom blends, and evaluate blending solutions with unprecedented speed and precision.Tobias Sproehnle, CEO at PANTA, commented: "We're excited to have been selected as Rimes’ technology partner for this strategic initiative. This partnership validates our vision of providing agnostic index infrastructure that empowers the industry. By embedding our platform within Rimes’ ecosystem, we're enabling institutional investors to unlock deeper index insights and make more confident investment decisions. Rimes’ commitment to data quality and client service makes them an ideal partner as we scale our technology across the global investment community."Allen Cohen, Head of Partnerships at Rimes, commented: "Speed and agility are critical in today's investment landscape, and our Index Analytics Service is designed to deliver exactly that. We selected PANTA as our technology partner because their platform enables our clients to build, test, and deploy index blends in hours instead of weeks. With PANTA's intuitive design tools and rule-based automation seamlessly integrated with our benchmark and proprietary data, we're giving investment teams the flexibility and speed they need to stay ahead."The collaboration reinforces PANTA's position as the infrastructure provider of choice for index technology, partnering with leading market participants rather than competing with them.About PANTAPANTA is transforming rules-based investment strategies through its comprehensive Index Operating System. The company empowers financial institutions to build and operate complex indices, model portfolios, and systematic strategies with unprecedented speed, scale, and precision. Founded by index industry veterans, PANTA combines deep domain expertise with cutting-edge cloud-native technology to deliver next-generation investment infrastructure. For more information, visit www.pantaindex.com About RimesRimes provides transformative enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by a passion for solving complex data challenges, Rimes delivers investment intelligence powering more than US$75 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers, and service providers rely on Rimes to make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. For more information, visit www.rimes.com Media Contacts:Rimes:Steven Wright-Markrimes@paragonpr.com

