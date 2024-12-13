PANTA Appoints Former Deutsche Bank Group CIO and Current Enfusion COO Neal Pawar to Advisory Board

Neal Pawar

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PANTA, a pioneering fintech company revolutionizing index creation and management, today announced the appointment of Neal Pawar to its advisory board. Mr. Pawar brings extensive experience in financial technology leadership and digital transformation, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN).Mr. Pawar's appointment strengthens PANTA's strategic position as it continues to develop its innovative index technology platform. His deep expertise in quantitative finance, technology infrastructure, and operational excellence will be invaluable as PANTA scales its next-generation index creation and management solutions."Neal's exceptional track record in driving technological innovation across major financial institutions makes him an ideal addition to our advisory board," said Tobias Sproehnle, CEO of PANTA. "His experience in both buy-side and sell-side firms, combined with his recent leadership in the index technology space, will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction."Mr. Pawar currently serves as COO of Enfusion, a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software. His distinguished career includes roles as Partner and CTO at D.E. Shaw & Co. and AQR Capital, Group CIO at Deutsche Bank, and Global CIO of UBS Wealth Management. Most recently, he served as COO and interim CEO of Qontigo, overseeing the integration of Axioma with the DAX/STOXX index business."I am excited to join PANTA’s advisory board at this pivotal time in the evolution of index technology," said Neal Pawar. "PANTA's innovative approach to modernizing index infrastructure aligns perfectly with the industry's need for more efficient, scalable, and flexible solutions. I look forward to contributing to their mission of transforming the index creation landscape."

