PANTA APPOINTS SERIAL ENTREPRENEUR AND FORMER HEAD OF VANGUARD INVEST JESPER WAHRENDORF TO ADVISORY BOARD

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PANTA, a pioneering fintech company revolutionizing index creation and management, today announced the appointment of Jesper Wahrendorf to its advisory board. Mr. Wahrendorf brings extensive experience in financial technology leadership.Mr. Wahrendorf's appointment strengthens PANTA's strategic position as it continues to develop its innovative index technology platform. His deep expertise in setting up and scaling companies in the Fintech space will be invaluable for PANTA when launching its next-generation index creation and management solutions."Jesper's exceptional track record in driving technological innovation across major financial institutions makes him an ideal addition to our advisory board," said Tobias Sproehnle, CEO of PANTA. "His experience in the ETF space, combined with his leadership roles in the financial technology space, will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction."Jesper brings 20 years of experience in Fintech, E-Commerce and Strategy Consulting. As CEO he has successfully restructured, scaled and finally exited Ratepay - a BNPL champion - to Private Equity. Thereafter, in the midst of the pandemic, he has set-up and launched Vanguard’s D2C business in Germany. He holds various board memberships and is invested in several start-up companies."I am excited to join PANTA’s advisory board at this pivotal time in the evolution of index technology," said Jesper Wahrendorf. "PANTA's innovative approach to modernizing index infrastructure aligns perfectly with the industry's need for more efficient, scalable, and flexible solutions. I look forward to contributing to their mission of becoming the operating system of the index industry”.About PANTAPANTA is transforming the index creation landscape through its state-of-the-art, cloud-based SaaS solution. The company empowers financial institutions to build and operate complex, bespoke indices and portfolios with unprecedented scale, speed, and precision. Founded by industry veterans, PANTA combines deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver the next generation of index infrastructure.

