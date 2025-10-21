ABL Diagnostics Expands Global Footprint with Additional Exclusive Distribution Partnerships in Cyprus and Montenegro

WOIPPY, FRANCE, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce the appointment of two additional exclusive distribution partners to further expand the global reach of its DeepCheksolution.- VARELAS S.A. Chemicals and Diagnostics will represent ABL Diagnostics as the exclusive distributor in Cyprus.- ELTA 90 Medical Science DOO will serve as the exclusive distributor in Montenegro.These additional partnerships are a key milestone in ABL Diagnostics’ mission to make advanced molecular diagnostics accessible worldwide. Both distributors bring extensive experience in clinical diagnostics and a strong commitment to supporting healthcare professionals with innovative solutions.“We are delighted to welcome VARELAS S.A. and ELTA 90 Medical Science to our growing network of trusted partners,” said Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics. “Their expertise and local presence will help accelerate the adoption of our DeepChektechnology, empowering laboratories in Cyprus and Montenegro to perform accurate and efficient molecular analyses for infectious disease management.”The DeepCheksolution is ABL Diagnostics’ proprietary platform for genotyping and resistance testing, designed to deliver comprehensive, precise, and standardized results for pathogens such as HIV, HCV, HBV, and others. Its versatility and performance have positioned it as a preferred solution among molecular diagnostic laboratories worldwide.Through these new distribution agreements, ABL Diagnostics strengthens its presence in Southern Europe, reinforcing its commitment to global health and personalized diagnostics.The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.***ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICSABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:- UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection.- DeepChek– DNA sequencing for genotyping.Expanding Portfolio for MicrobiologyOur growing portfolio covers:- HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including a Whole Genome Kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis- Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.- Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Syndromic & Digital Solutions- Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).- Nadis– EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit www.abldiagnostics.com CONTACTSABL Diagnostics SA72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPYFRANCE Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.