ABL Diagnostics Expands Collaboration with Université Grenoble Alpes and CHU Grenoble for Advanced HCV Testing

WOIPPY, FRANCE, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, today announced the strengthening of its long-term collaboration with Université Grenoble Alpes and the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Grenoble Alpes (CHU Grenoble Alpes). This enhanced partnership consolidates years of research and technological development to develop and provide a research-oriented NGS-based solution for HCV genotyping and resistance analysis for Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) genotyping and resistance testing.This collaboration builds upon Grenoble’s pioneering work in HCV resistance analysis and enables ABL Diagnostics to license, industrialize, and make this research-use technology broadly available to laboratories for non-diagnostic applications. Together, the partners are now offering laboratories a highly validated and scalable set of DeepChekHCV assays and bioinformatics software that provide unparalleled insight into viral diversity and drug resistance.Advancing Research in Hepatitis C Genotyping and Resistance Analysis:The DeepChek-HCV portfolio enables laboratories to study resistance-associated substitutions (RASs) in NS3, NS5A, and NS5B regions—critical for understanding viral diversity and drug resistance in research settings.The DeepChektechnology stands out through:- Comprehensive genotyping and resistance detection across all major HCV regions (NS3, NS5A, NS5B);- Compatibility with all leading NGS platforms—Illumina, MGI, Ion Torrent and Oxford Nanopore;- Powerful DeepChekSoftware Suite, offering fully automated analysis, visualization, and interpretation of resistance data through an intuitive cloud-based interface;- Proven robustness and reproducibility, Evaluated in multiple research laboratories, performance studies and peer-reviewed articles.“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Université Grenoble Alpes and CHU Grenoble Alpes,” said Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics. “The industrialization of this technology marks an important milestone. By transforming academic innovation into standardized diagnostic solutions, we aim to make high-quality, sequencing-based resistance testing accessible to laboratories worldwide— ultimately advancing scientific understanding of hepatitis C resistance mechanisms”A Growing Global Market for HCV Resistance Testing:Despite major advances in antiviral therapy, over 50 million people globally are estimated to be living with chronic HCV infection, according to the World Health Organization. The global HCV diagnostics and monitoring market is valued at approximately USD 2 billion and continues to grow, driven by the need to optimize DAA treatments and monitor emerging drug-resistant variants. Resistance analysis is increasingly studied as part of precision virology research and personalized medicine development.A Comprehensive Hepatitis Research Portfolio:With this agreement, ABL Diagnostics consolidates its position as a reference player in viral hepatitis molecular diagnostics, now offering complete and integrated NGS solutions for Hepatitis B, Delta, and C viruses. Leveraging its DeepChekand UltraGeneproduct lines, ABL provides laboratories with end-to-end molecular tools—covering everything from real-time PCR detection to genome sequencing and drug resistance interpretation.This partnership further reinforces ABL’s mission: to deliver innovative molecular solutions that empower clinicians, support personalized medicine, and advance research into viral infections and resistance mechanisms.All products mentioned are for Research Use Only (RUO) and are not intended for use in diagnostic procedures.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). 