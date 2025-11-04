ABL Diagnostics and VELA Dx Expand Strategic Partnership with Key Commercial and Technical Milestones in EMEA

WOIPPY, FRANCE, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, today announced several major developments in its partnership with VELA Diagnostics (VELA Dx). These milestones mark a significant expansion of collaboration and capacity to deliver advanced molecular diagnostic solutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).Full Resumption of Reagent Supply and European Logistics by ABL Diagnostics:Starting by the end of November 2025, ABL Diagnostics will handle reagents supply from VELA Singapore to the EMEA region. This transition includes the establishment of dedicated European stock and localized logistics fully managed by ABL Diagnostics, ensuring shorter lead times, optimized product availability, and enhanced service continuity for all Sentosausers in the region.This change represents a major step toward operational independence and reinforces ABL’s commitment to providing efficient, customer-focused support for the entire VELA Dx product line distributed in EMEA.VELA Europe Team Joins ABL Diagnostics:In line with this operational expansion, several members of the VELA Europe team will join ABL Diagnostics, integrating their expertise within ABL’s growing technical and commercial organization. This strengthened team will provide regional laboratories with seamless support, on-site training, and high-level scientific expertise, ensuring the highest quality of service and responsiveness.DeepChekAutomation Validated on the SentosaPlatform:ABL Diagnostics also confirmed the successful automation of its DeepChekassays—starting with DeepChek-HIV Full PR-RT-INT—on the SentosaSX101 platform, using the SentosaSX Virus TNA Plus Kit (4x24) CE-IVD.This achievement, validated by one of VELA’s reference laboratories in Germany, demonstrates the robustness and reproducibility of the DeepChektechnology fully integrated into the Sentosaworkflow.In addition, further DeepChekassays for Whole Genome HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C are now being validated for automated use on Sentosa, paving the way for an expanded CE-IVD portfolio enabling complete, end-to-end sequencing workflows in infectious disease genotyping.DeepChekSoftware Integration on SentosaData:Another major step forward is the validation of the DeepChekSoftware Suite on datasets generated by the Sentosaplatform, allowing laboratories to seamlessly analyze results within the same environment.This integration simplifies data management, ensures interoperability, and delivers advanced interpretation tools for drug resistance analysis and comprehensive viral genome characterization.“We are extremely proud to reinforce our partnership with VELA Diagnostics and to welcome talented new colleagues from VELA Europe into the ABL family,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics. “By combining ABL’s DeepChektechnology portfolio with the automation capabilities of the Sentosaplatform, we are delivering a best-in-class integrated workflow for infectious disease genotyping—bringing together speed, precision, and full automation for our customers.”Sam Dajani, CEO of VELA Diagnostics, added: “This partnership continues to evolve in the best possible way. By enabling DeepChekon Sentosa, our users gain access to new high-value NGS applications developed by ABL Diagnostics, further enhancing the versatility and clinical impact of our platform.”Expanding Market Opportunities for Sequencing-Based Genotyping:The global market for sequencing-based genotyping in microbiology is projected to exceed USD 3 billion by 2028, driven by the growing demand for precision diagnostics, antimicrobial resistance surveillance, and comprehensive pathogen characterization.According to MarketsandMarkets™ (“Microbial Genomics Market by Technology, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028”), Europe is among the fastest-growing regions for microbial genomics adoption, supported by increasing investments in infectious disease research and clinical sequencing infrastructure.The strengthened ABL–VELA partnership positions both companies at the forefront of this transformation, offering laboratories a fully automated, CE-IVD-compliant workflow that combines analytical performance with operational efficiency.***About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

