Twist Bridge by Ge Wang Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Twist Bridge

Ge Wang's Innovative Pedestrian Overpass Design, Twist Bridge, Receives International Recognition from the A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Ge Wang 's Twist Bridge as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Twist Bridge within the architecture industry, celebrating its innovative design and outstanding contribution to the field.Twist Bridge's unique design offers a fresh perspective on pedestrian overpasses, showcasing how innovative architectural solutions can enhance urban connectivity and improve the lives of citizens. By connecting Huagai Mountain and Fengling Mountain, this bridge not only expands the city's walking paths but also serves as a landmark, leaving a lasting impression on visitors through its distinctive twisted shape.Inspired by the form of a twisted paper, Twist Bridge creates a dynamic and engaging space that seamlessly integrates with its surroundings. The bridge's lightweight structure, achieved through the use of structural columns and varying deck thicknesses, ensures stability while maintaining an aesthetically pleasing appearance. The streamlined railing design guides pedestrians' visual experience, while the evolving rhythm of the building volume captivates vehicles passing underneath.The recognition bestowed upon Twist Bridge by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Ge Wang's architectural prowess and dedication to pushing the boundaries of design. This accolade is expected to inspire future projects within Ge Wang's portfolio, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of pedestrian overpass design. The Silver A' Design Award motivates Ge Wang and his team to continue striving for excellence, creating architectural marvels that positively impact communities and enhance urban landscapes.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ge WangGe Wang, an associate professor of design, serves as the vice dean of the School of Architectural Art Design at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in China. He also holds the position of deputy director of the College Professional Committee of the Guangdong Environmental Art Design Industry Association. With extensive expertise in architectural and environmental art design theory and practice, contemporary landscape design, public art, tourism strategy, and urban and rural renewal, Ge Wang has made significant contributions to the field. He has authored books such as "Urban Micro Design Experiment" and "Touching the Margin," showcasing his deep understanding of the subject matter.About Guangzhou Academy of Fine ArtsThe School of Architecture and Art Design at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts has been at the forefront of architectural and art design education in southern China since introducing the first environmental art design major in the country in 1986. With a focus on innovation and practice, the school has achieved notable milestones, including the selection of its environmental design major as one of the first national first-class undergraduate professional construction sites in 2019. The college has undertaken numerous national-level research projects and has been recognized with prestigious awards for its educational and teaching achievements. Through collaborations with international universities and industry partners, the school continues to promote the integration of industry, research, and development, solidifying its position as a leader in interdisciplinary integration and urban micro-renovation.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs are honored. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, demonstrate strong technical characteristics, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the exceptional expertise, talent, and creativity of the awarded designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across various industries, the A' Design Award aims to identify and celebrate innovative designs that positively impact society. Through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the competition ensures that only the most outstanding designs receive recognition. By showcasing these pioneering works on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires designers and brands to develop groundbreaking products and projects that contribute to creating a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecture-awards.com

