DruvStar Launches Three New ML/AI Security Products to Safeguard Data, Ensure Compliance, and Mitigate Risk.

New Technologies Address Critical Identity Security and Data Protection Challenges

These launches demonstrate our commitment to delivering targeted, high-impact security technologies” — Manjit Gombra Singh

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber-defense specialist DruvStar unveiled three machine-learning products today, based on DruvStar’s patented technology, designed to help Healthcare, Gaming, and Tribal enterprises tackle their most persistent security blind spots.SysGuard delivers revolutionary identity security through 360-degree visibility across corporate and production systems with ML/AI-based anomaly detection. The platform features zero-touch deployment, self-learning capabilities, threat detection, and multidimensional risk profiling, providing instant alerts on suspicious activities.Complementing SysGuard are two new data-focused offerings:DataTag automatically classifies and categorizes data across an enterprise. The solution provides a cost-effective way to address an insurmountable problem that enterprises face: learning about their most precious asset: their data. DruvStarDataTag offers visualization of data ownership, accessibility, and classification, building the essential guardrails for data governance.DataGuard focuses on data compliance requirements and delivering comprehensive visibility of data assets across cloud and on-premises environments. Key capabilities include location usage tracking, identification of publicly available files and databases, detailed user role mapping, ML/AI-powered anomaly detection, and data loss prevention features, enabling immediate revocation of publicly exposed assets.All 3 products are available as SaaS and On-Prem versions, addressing the needs of modern and legacy architectures while also meeting the stringent requirements of data sovereignty and privacy."Organizations require sophisticated yet accessible security solutions that address their unique operational challenges," said Manjit Gombra Singh, CEO ofDruvStar. "These launches demonstrate our commitment to delivering targeted, high-impact security technologies."About DruvStarDruvStar provides cybersecurity and data protection solutions across Gaming, Healthcare, and Hospitality industries. With patented technology, 24/7 monitoring, and decades of collective expertise, the company safeguards critical infrastructure and ensures compliance in highly regulated industries.

