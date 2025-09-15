DruvStar strengthens leadership team with appointment of Melissa Aarskaug as EVP of Client Strategy and Growth

DruvStar Melissa Aarskaug

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DruvStar , a leading cybersecurity company protecting critical industries, today announced Melissa Aarskaug's appointment as Executive Vice President of Client Strategy and Growth.Aarskaug’s appointment reflects DruvStar’s continued expansion and its commitment to delivering enterprise-grade data safety and cybersecurity solutions to sectors facing the most complex digital threats. With a track record of scaling organizations, driving client success, and building strategic revenue programs, she will play a central role in accelerating DruvStar’s growth trajectory.“Melissa brings a sharp focus on growth and execution at scale,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, Founder and CEO of DruvStar. “Her leadership will strengthen our market position, broaden our client relationships for the DruvStar DataVisionTM platform, and extend DruvStar’s impact at a time when demand for trusted cybersecurity partners is rapidly increasing.”Commenting on her appointment, Aarskaug said: "Cybersecurity is no longer just about defense but about enabling organizations to grow with confidence. DruvStar is at the forefront of protecting industries that empower our communities, and I'm honored to help expand that impact. My focus will be on strengthening client partnerships, driving outcomes, and ensuring every customer we work with feels protected and empowered to scale in an increasingly complex digital world."The announcement marks a significant milestone in DruvStar’s journey as the premier security partner for industries that demand resilience and agility. The company has advanced its AI-driven security portfolio and continues to invest in patented technologies and world-class expertise to defend clients against dangerous and emerging cyber threats.About DruvStarDruvStar provides cybersecurity and data protection solutions across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality. With patented technology, 24/7 monitoring, and decades of collective expertise, the company safeguards critical infrastructure and ensures compliance in highly regulated industries.

