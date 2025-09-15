DruvStar strengthens leadership team with appointment of Melissa Aarskaug as EVP of Client Strategy and Growth

DruvStar

DruvStar

Melissa Aarskaug

Melissa Aarskaug

My focus will be on strengthening client partnerships, driving outcomes, and ensuring every customer we work with feels protected and empowered to scale in an increasingly complex digital world.”
— Melissa Aarskaug
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, a leading cybersecurity company protecting critical industries, today announced Melissa Aarskaug's appointment as Executive Vice President of Client Strategy and Growth.

Aarskaug’s appointment reflects DruvStar’s continued expansion and its commitment to delivering enterprise-grade data safety and cybersecurity solutions to sectors facing the most complex digital threats. With a track record of scaling organizations, driving client success, and building strategic revenue programs, she will play a central role in accelerating DruvStar’s growth trajectory.

“Melissa brings a sharp focus on growth and execution at scale,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, Founder and CEO of DruvStar. “Her leadership will strengthen our market position, broaden our client relationships for the DruvStar DataVisionTM platform, and extend DruvStar’s impact at a time when demand for trusted cybersecurity partners is rapidly increasing.”

Commenting on her appointment, Aarskaug said: "Cybersecurity is no longer just about defense but about enabling organizations to grow with confidence. DruvStar is at the forefront of protecting industries that empower our communities, and I'm honored to help expand that impact. My focus will be on strengthening client partnerships, driving outcomes, and ensuring every customer we work with feels protected and empowered to scale in an increasingly complex digital world."

The announcement marks a significant milestone in DruvStar’s journey as the premier security partner for industries that demand resilience and agility. The company has advanced its AI-driven security portfolio and continues to invest in patented technologies and world-class expertise to defend clients against dangerous and emerging cyber threats.

About DruvStar
DruvStar provides cybersecurity and data protection solutions across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality. With patented technology, 24/7 monitoring, and decades of collective expertise, the company safeguards critical infrastructure and ensures compliance in highly regulated industries.

Viral Patel
DruvStar
+1 702-769-8778
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DruvStar strengthens leadership team with appointment of Melissa Aarskaug as EVP of Client Strategy and Growth

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Viral Patel
DruvStar
+1 702-769-8778
Company/Organization
DruvStar
6671 S LAS VEGAS BLVD, UNIT 210
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119 3289
United States
+1 702-769-8778
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DruvStar delivers advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, protecting businesses from evolving cyber threats with a holistic governance and risk management approach. Operating from our Vegas-based SOC, we provide 24/7 protection, offering unparalleled data observability and compliance capabilities, strategic cybersecurity governance, proactive threat detection, and rapid incident response. Specializing in the unique needs of the Gaming, Tribal, and Healthcare industries, DruvStar combines cutting-edge ML/AI with over 100 years of collective experience to provide tailored cybersecurity solutions.

Druvstar

More From This Author
DruvStar strengthens leadership team with appointment of Melissa Aarskaug as EVP of Client Strategy and Growth
DruvStar Partners with Hard Rock Bet to Strengthen Global Digital Entertainment Cybersecurity
DruvStar Secures Second US Patent for Advanced ML/AI Platform in Data Security and Compliance
View All Stories From This Author