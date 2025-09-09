DruvStar Partners with Hard Rock Bet to Strengthen Global Digital Entertainment Cybersecurity

DruvStar

DruvStar

Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet

Our team is proud to contribute to the goals of Hard Rock Bet, a platform that sets the benchmark in the gaming sector”
— Manjit Gombra Singh
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, has entered into a partnership with Hard Rock Bet, one of the top-rated sportsbook and online casino platforms in the industry. The partnership underscores the trust placed in DruvStar’s cybersecurity expertise and validates the company’s track record in delivering cybersecurity products and services for mission-critical environments.

“Our team is proud to contribute to the goals of Hard Rock Bet, a platform that sets the benchmark in the gaming sector,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, CEO of DruvStar. “Strong partnerships are built on capabilities, trust, and flawless execution — this collaboration reflects all three. It marks a new phase of responsibility for DruvStar, and we are committed to delivering at the highest level for Hard Rock Bet.”

This alliance aligns with DruvStar’s ongoing investment in cutting-edge technology, top-tier talent, and strategic partnerships that are shaping the future of digital cyber defense.

For media inquiries, please contact DruvStar.

About DruvStar
DruvStar provides comprehensive cybersecurity services to protect businesses from evolving threats. With a proven track record in delivering highly effective cyber-defense, DruvStar safeguards mission-critical environments for clients in gaming, hospitality and healthcare. Learn more at www.druvstar.com.

Viral Patel
DruvStar
+1 702-769-8778
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DruvStar Partners with Hard Rock Bet to Strengthen Global Digital Entertainment Cybersecurity

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Viral Patel
DruvStar
+1 702-769-8778
Company/Organization
DruvStar
6671 S LAS VEGAS BLVD, UNIT 210
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119 3289
United States
+1 702-769-8778
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DruvStar delivers advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, protecting businesses from evolving cyber threats with a holistic governance and risk management approach. Operating from our Vegas-based SOC, we provide 24/7 protection, offering unparalleled data observability and compliance capabilities, strategic cybersecurity governance, proactive threat detection, and rapid incident response. Specializing in the unique needs of the Gaming, Tribal, and Healthcare industries, DruvStar combines cutting-edge ML/AI with over 100 years of collective experience to provide tailored cybersecurity solutions.

Druvstar

More From This Author
DruvStar Partners with Hard Rock Bet to Strengthen Global Digital Entertainment Cybersecurity
DruvStar Secures Second US Patent for Advanced ML/AI Platform in Data Security and Compliance
DruvStar Secures Regulatory Approval to Offer its Data Safety and Governance Solutions to Gaming Operators in Virginia
View All Stories From This Author