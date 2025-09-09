DruvStar Partners with Hard Rock Bet to Strengthen Global Digital Entertainment Cybersecurity

DruvStar Hard Rock Bet

Our team is proud to contribute to the goals of Hard Rock Bet, a platform that sets the benchmark in the gaming sector” — Manjit Gombra Singh

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DruvStar , a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, has entered into a partnership with Hard Rock Bet, one of the top-rated sportsbook and online casino platforms in the industry. The partnership underscores the trust placed in DruvStar’s cybersecurity expertise and validates the company’s track record in delivering cybersecurity products and services for mission-critical environments.“Our team is proud to contribute to the goals of Hard Rock Bet, a platform that sets the benchmark in the gaming sector,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, CEO of DruvStar. “Strong partnerships are built on capabilities, trust, and flawless execution — this collaboration reflects all three. It marks a new phase of responsibility for DruvStar, and we are committed to delivering at the highest level for Hard Rock Bet.”This alliance aligns with DruvStar’s ongoing investment in cutting-edge technology, top-tier talent, and strategic partnerships that are shaping the future of digital cyber defense.For media inquiries, please contact DruvStar.About DruvStarDruvStar provides comprehensive cybersecurity services to protect businesses from evolving threats. With a proven track record in delivering highly effective cyber-defense, DruvStar safeguards mission-critical environments for clients in gaming, hospitality and healthcare. Learn more at www.druvstar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.