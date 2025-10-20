ntam Earns Four New ISO Certifications, Strengthening Its Global Leadership in Quality and Innovation

ntam Achieves Four New ISO Certifications, Strengthening Its Global Leadership in Quality, Innovation, and Sustainability ntam Group ntam Achieves Four New ISO Certifications, Strengthening Its Global Leadership in Quality, Innovation, and Sustainability

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ntam, the global creative and technology group, proudly announces the achievement of four international ISO certifications, reaffirming its commitment to quality, security, sustainability, and employee well-being across all operations. This milestone strengthens ntam’s position as a trusted partner for leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, destination marketing, and sports & esports—industries where precision, creativity, and trust define long-term success.

• ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System, ensuring consistent excellence and continuous improvement.

• ISO/IEC 27001:2022 – Information Security Management System, protecting client and consumer data across digital platforms.

• ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management System, reinforcing ntam’s commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management.

• ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health and Safety Management System, safeguarding the health and well-being of global teams.

Together, these certifications represent ntam’s mission to align innovation with accountability and creativity with measurable, sustainable impact.

A Global Standard of Excellence

Operating across Spain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, the UK, and the USA, ntam redefines how brands connect with audiences through technology-driven marketing, digital transformation, and creative storytelling.

“Quality is not part of our process—it defines who we are,” said Ahmed Fors, CEO of ntam. “Achieving four ISO certifications reinforces our role as a global powerhouse that combines innovation with integrity. Every industry we serve—healthcare, hospitality, destinations, or esports—relies on trust and measurable excellence. These certifications assure our clients that every project is built on a foundation of quality and responsibility.”

Driving Impact Across Key Industries

Healthcare – Through ntam Health, the agency partners with global pharma and healthcare leaders to transform how science connects with people. AI-enabled content systems, digital engagement, and patient experience programs operate under strict data security protocols supported by ISO 27001.

Hospitality & Destination Marketing – ntam powers destination storytelling and digital ecosystems for global hotel brands and tourism boards. With ISO 14001, every project emphasizes sustainability and responsible travel—merging creativity with measurable ROI and minimal environmental impact.

Sports & Esports – ntam collaborates with major sports organizations and esports federations to design immersive fan experiences and gaming ecosystems. Adherence to ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 ensures operational safety and excellence across every live or digital activation.

Technology and Sustainability at the Core

Innovation and sustainability define ntam’s long-term vision. The agency integrates carbon-reduction frameworks, data-driven analytics, and environmentally conscious production across all its services. Proprietary tools like Cognivai by ntam (AI behavioral analytics) and Pixel Venue Labs (AI lifestyle imagery for hospitality) showcase how technology can enhance performance while supporting sustainable growth.

“Our future lies in responsible innovation,” added Fors. “Technology must enhance experiences, protect data, and create measurable value for people and the planet. These certifications guide how we create, operate, and lead globally.”

Customer Satisfaction as a Core Value

ntam’s Quality Management System (ISO 9001) embeds client satisfaction metrics, feedback loops, and real-time reporting into every project. Its performance culture ensures transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes. This philosophy has earned the trust of leading global brands, government entities, and institutions seeking partners that merge creativity with compliance.

Building a Global Powerhouse

Headquartered in Barcelona with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, Cairo, and London, ntam continues to grow as a global leader in creative and digital transformation. Cross-disciplinary teams of strategists, creatives, and engineers deliver projects that merge technology, culture, and human insight, empowering organizations to reach new levels of impact and efficiency.

Each initiative—whether transforming healthcare engagement, reimagining hospitality experiences, or designing esports ecosystems—follows ntam’s ISO-certified standards for quality, safety, and sustainability.

A Milestone That Defines the Future

As ntam moves forward, these certifications serve as both recognition and responsibility—cementing its role as a trusted global partner for brands seeking creativity built on compliance and excellence.

“This milestone is more than recognition—it’s a message,” concluded Fors. “ntam operates with the same precision as the world’s most trusted organizations. We’re proud to set a new benchmark for how creativity, technology, and sustainability can coexist to create real impact.”

