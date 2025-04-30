ntam Launches Tala – the World’s First AI Travel Influencer for the MENA Region, Cognivai at Arabian Travel Market 2025

ntam launches Tala The First AI Influencer for the Middle East ntam launches Tala The First AI Influencer for the Middle East ntam Group

ntam unveils Tala, the world’s first MENA-focused AI travel influencer, and launches Cognivai Tourism tech at ATM Dubai to redefine guest experiences.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ntam Launches Tala – the World’s First AI Travel Influencer for the MENA Region – and Unveils Cognivai for Hospitality and Destinations at Arabian Travel Market 2025

ntam, the award-winning global agency at the forefront of creative technology, proudly announces two groundbreaking launches during its presence at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai—each poised to transform how the travel and hospitality industries engage with audiences.

The first is the debut of Tala, the world’s first AI-powered travel influencer dedicated to promoting destinations across the MENA region. In just three weeks since her launch, Tala has gained over 200,000 followers, capturing attention through her culturally rich storytelling and immersive travel content. With a focus on iconic and emerging destinations including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Jordan, Tala bridges innovation and identity, offering a never-before-seen perspective on MENA tourism. She is not just an influencer—she is a category-defining experience.

Alongside Tala, ntam unveils Cognivai for Hospitality and Destinations, a state-of-the-art AI solution developed to redefine guest engagement and destination marketing. Built on Salesforce.com’s market-leading technology, Cognivai integrates hyper-personalization and behavioral intelligence to help hotels, resorts, and tourism boards:

Deliver dynamic, personalized guest journeys

Predict and adapt to visitor needs using AI-driven insights

Create anonymous persona-based targeting for privacy-safe personalization

Seamlessly connect to ntam connect, the group’s guest reservation and experience center

With ntam connect managing over 20,000 room keys daily, the platform serves as a central hub for real-time interaction, guest services, and revenue generation. Together with ntam’s AI-powered booking tools and direct commerce solutions, the ecosystem has driven more than AED 1 billion in value for hospitality and tourism partners.

“Our AI journey started over five years ago with a mission to shape the future of guest experience through innovation,” said Ahmed Fors, CEO of ntam.

“With Tala and Cognivai, we are proud to bring full-circle solutions that combine storytelling, data, and technology—helping our partners like Visit Saudi, Accor, Fairmont, and Raffles deliver truly memorable and personalized experiences to travelers around the world.”

The unveiling of Tala and Cognivai for Hospitality and Destinations during ATM Dubai 2025 marks a significant leap in ntam’s vision to fuse cultural relevance with intelligent automation—setting a new global standard for how destinations and hospitality brands connect with guests.

For partnership inquiries or media contact:

media@ntamgroup.com | www.ntamgroup.com

