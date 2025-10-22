Chinese ambassador to Spain visited BIC EURONOVA Chinese ambassador to Spain visited BIC EURONOVA

MALAGA, SPAIN, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, Yao Jing, Chinese ambassador to Spain（Concurrently Ambassador to Andorra）visited BIC EURONOVA and communicated on the situation of NSGC and NGPC.Ambassador Yao Jing introduced the recent signing of the Action Plan on Strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between China and Spain (2025-2028), and China’s effort in promoting high-quality economic development, technological innovation, and bilateral economic and trade relations between China and Spain. He appreciated the positive contributions made by BIC EURONOVA, NSGC and NGPC as important channels to promote cooperation between China and Spain, as well as China and EU in addressing climate change. He hoped to continue to tap into the potential of cooperation and promote pragmatic cooperation between China and Spain in green transition and participation in global climate governance.Isabel Pascual Villamo, Director General of Foreign Affairs of Malaga, Alvaro Simon, President of NSGC, Laura Relinque, Director of International Affairs at BIC EURONOVA, Victor Tienda, International Project Manager, and Lucy Gan, Director General of BIC EURONOVA China, participated in the activity.For more information, please visit the website: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/y5KgI0MYdiN8jO6s2eRZdg?scene=1&click_id=4

