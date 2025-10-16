HIKARI's New Generation Intelligent Products Take Bangladesh by Storm HIKARI's New Generation Intelligent Products Take Bangladesh by Storm HIKARI's New Generation Intelligent Products Take Bangladesh by Storm HIKARI's New Generation Intelligent Products Take Bangladesh by Storm HIKARI's New Generation Intelligent Products Take Bangladesh by Storm

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 11, HIKARI grandly held a launch event for its new generation of intelligent sewing machines in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Organized by HIKARI, the event successfully invited leaders from local garment industry associations, numerous enterprise representatives, and industry experts to actively participate. More than 600 guests attended in person,, exceeding expectations in terms of scale and influence.The event comprehensively showcased the special strength of HIKARI's new generation of intelligent sewing machines and injected new momentum into the upgrading of the Bangladeshi garment industry, earning praise from many major clients.Industry Leaders Gathered, Discussing an Intelligent FutureThis launch event received high attention from authoritative institutions in the Bangladeshi garment industry. Two leading authoritative bodies – the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) – accorded the highest level of importance to this gathering. Their respective Presidents, along with several core senior leaders, were all present. Among them, the President and the Executive Director of the BGMEA delivered important speeches.Industry leaders unanimously agreed that the introduction of HIKARI's new generation of intelligent sewing machines will help the Bangladeshi garment manufacturing industry achieve a qualitative leap, accelerating its progress towards world-class advanced standards.special Products Unveiled, Showcasing Technical StrengthAt the launch, Mr. Deng, Global Marketing Director of HIKARI, systematically introduced the new generation of intelligent products to the attending guests. These included the new generation intelligent high-speed lockstitch machine, intelligent overlock machine, intelligent cover stitch machine, intelligent pocket-welt machine, and intelligent pocket-patching machine, among others. Their breakthrough technical architecture and exceptional performance sparked high attention and lively discussion, with overwhelmingly positive feedback.It is worth mentioning that during the CISMA exhibition from September 23-27, HIKARI displayed a total of 56 machines. Among these, 39 machines were newly launched and participating in CISMA for the first time. Notably, 36 of these machines were equipped with the intelligent thread tension control system. The high proportion of new products fully confirms HIKARI's efficient R&D iteration capabilities and solid technological accumulation.Deepening Cooperation, Creating a New Chapter for the IndustryBuilding on the success of this launch, HIKARI and its Bangladeshi partners have defined future market development directions. HIKARI will continue to strengthen the promotion and dissemination of new technologies, assisting Bangladeshi garment manufacturers in enhancing their competitiveness in the global market.Moving Forward Together, Looking towards the FutureThe banquet held on the evening following the launch event further enhanced mutual trust and cooperation between HIKARI and the Bangladeshi industry. Attending guests expressed that through in-depth cooperation with HIKARI, the Bangladeshi garment industry will usher in new development opportunities.HIKARI will continue to leverage its "Intelligent Thread Tension Control Technology" to provide global customers with more advanced and efficient intelligent sewing solutions, working together with partners to drive the transformation and upgrading of the global garment manufacturing industry.For more information, please visit the website: https://en.chinahikari.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.