Sea Hi Haiyan Smart Home: Global Cooperation Achievements

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, the three-day Saudi Infrastructure Exhibition concluded successfully at the Riyadh Exhibition Center. As the core operator of the SEA HI Haiyan Smart Integrated Home Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform, SEA HI Group showcased its flagship products, including wall panels, flooring, and distinctive soft furnishing embroidered artworks. Leveraging the dual advantages of "Chinese industrial belt strength + localized service capabilities," SEA HI Group garnered significant attention from global clients at the exhibition, securing multiple cooperation intentions and injecting strong momentum into the global expansion of its cross-border building materials business.1. Key Exhibition Achievements: Precisely Meeting Global Demand with Cooperation Intentions Across Multiple Sectors The exhibition focused deeply on the core needs of the Saudi and Middle Eastern infrastructure markets for "high quality, fast delivery, and strong compliance." SEA HI Group's team achieved breakthroughs in three key dimensions through targeted client engagement, product scenario-based displays, and multilingual professional communication:1.High Scale and Quality in Client Engagement: Over the three-day event, the team welcomed more than 200 groups of global clients, including Saudi branches of Chinese enterprises like China State Construction, leading local Saudi engineering firms, and cross-border buyers from neighboring countries such as the UAE and Jordan. Preliminary cooperation intentions were reached in key business areas, including wall panel supply, customized soft furnishings, and cross-border logistics collaboration, laying a solid foundation for future partnerships.2.Widespread Market Recognition of Product Advantages: At the booth, wall panels tailored to the Middle East’s hot and dry climate were a focal point. By showcasing SASO environmental certifications and formaldehyde test reports, the team earned high praise from clients for the products’ superior performance and efficient installation advantages. Additionally, the display combining traditional Chinese craftsmanship in embroidered artworks with wall panels became a highlight of special "culture + building materials" integration, attracting numerous inquiries about customized cooperation models.3.Deepening Localized Cooperation: Leveraging SEA HI Group’s exhibition and sales center and cooperative warehouse resources in Riyadh, the company plans to collaborate with clients to provide a one-stop solution encompassing "product supply + local installation + after-sales support," further enhancing its localized service ecosystem.2. Differentiated Competitiveness in a Global Context: Chinese Industrial Belt + Cross-Border Service Ecosystem In the competitive global building materials market, SEA HI Group’s core strength at the exhibition lies in its comprehensive ecosystem of "source production capacity + full-chain cross-border services," precisely addressing the key pain points of international clients:1.Source Strength: Leveraging the scale advantage of Chinese industrial belts, as part of the "Zhejiang Cross-Border E-Commerce High-Quality Development Project," SEA HI Group is deeply integrated with the Haiyan, Jiaxing intelligent integrated home industry cluster. With a mature standardized production system and ample capacity reserves, it can fully meet global clients’ needs for "large-scale customization + rapid production response."2.Cross-Border Services: Supported by multilingual communication and localized assurances, the team provided Arabic-English bilingual interpreters during the exhibition to ensure accurate communication of technical specifications and cooperation terms. Additionally, real-time demonstrations of "independent website data synchronization" and detailed explanations of the "global media promotion + cross-border logistics tracking" service system allowed clients to clearly understand the full-chain assurance from "order placement to delivery," alleviating cooperation concerns.3. Post-Exhibition Actions: Accelerating Result Conversion and Seizing New Global Market Opportunities The conclusion of the exhibition marks not an end but a new starting point for global cooperation. SEA HI Group has initiated several post-exhibition actions: transferring core exhibition samples to the Riyadh exhibition and sales center, forming dedicated teams to follow up on cooperation intentions from the event, and efficiently advancing demand confirmation, quotation calculations, and production scheduling to ensure rapid delivery for global clients. Using the Saudi exhibition as a springboard, SEA HI Group is focusing on the "Middle East-Southeast Asia" dual-core markets, planning to participate in key regional building materials exhibitions and develop warehousing networks in key areas. This will gradually establish a cross-border service network covering the Middle East and extending to Southeast Asia, enabling Chinese intelligent building materials to connect more efficiently with global demand.4. Conclusion: Bridging Global Infrastructure with Chinese Intelligent Manufacturing The successful participation in the Saudi Infrastructure Exhibition marks not only a significant breakthrough for SEA HI Group’s cross-border business but also a strong validation of the competitiveness of the "Chinese industrial belt strength + localized service" model in the global market. Moving forward, SEA HI Group will continue to focus on the core needs of the global infrastructure market, with "high-quality products as the core and efficient cross-border services as the backbone." It aims to provide international clients with "reliable, hassle-free, and considerate" building materials solutions, propelling Haiyan’s intelligent integrated home products onto a broader global stage and contributing to the global development of Chinese intelligent manufacturing.For more information, please visit the website: www.hysmarthome.com

