New home for cutting-edge forensic services

Release date: 20/10/25

The former Castalloy site in North Plympton will be the location for a new, state-of-the-art forensic facility, bringing together the best minds in forensics from across the state.

The State Government has invested over $360 million to fund the establishment of a new South Australia Forensic Centre to replace Forensic Science SA’s and SAPOL’s Forensic Services Branch ageing facilities at Divett Place and Wakefield Street, respectively.

The new forensic centre will bring staff together into a single shared facility.

Detailed design work on the new facility is currently underway.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Forensic Science SA plays a vital role in keeping the South Australian community safe.

South Australia’s contribution to forensic services over the years has seen our forensic experts widely recognised as being at the forefront of innovation and research.

Having a new, purpose-built facility on a greenfield site will help us not only meet the needs of staff now, but ensure we are better placed to adapt to new and emerging trends in the field of forensic science for decades to come.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

This is an important step forward as we look to modernise the facilities that support our talented, exceptional forensic scientists.

Basing Forensic Science SA staff alongside their counterparts in South Australia Police’s Forensic Services Branch in a new facility will also help deliver greater efficiencies by fostering more effective collaboration that can help strengthen the work they do in keeping the community safe.