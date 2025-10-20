Renovated 4BR/2BA Brick Home w/Pool on .43± Ac Lot in Augusta County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Freshly Renovated Move-In Ready All Brick Single Level Home Only Minutes to I-64 Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
“Freshly renovated move-In ready all brick single level home only minutes to I-64, this home will make an excellent primary residence or investment property,” said Nicholls. “Bid live and make it yours.”
“Conveniently located, the property is located just off Rt. 340, less than one mile to downtown Stuarts Draft, 1 mile or less to all schools, 5 miles to I-64, 6 miles to UVA/Augusta Health, 8 miles to Waynesboro, 11.5 miles to Staunton, and a short drive to Harrisonburg, JMU & Charlottesville, VA,” said Craig Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Damewood.
Wednesday, October 29 @ 1:00 PM EDT
310 Cambridge Dr., Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 (Augusta County)
• Freshly renovated & move-in ready 4 BR/2 BA single level brick home on .43 +/- acre lot in the Broadmoor neighborhood of Augusta County, VA
• This home measures 2,020 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen w/new white cabinets with satin brass pulls (all new stainless appliances convey); laundry area (new washer/dryer convey); living room w/fireplace; 13.5'x20' family room; open floor plan dining room; tons of storage space; attic; crawl space
• Luxury vinyl plank flooring; carpet in bedrooms
• Front concrete porch; large rear deck; large asphalt driveway/parking area
• Heating: forced air/natural gas; Cooling: central AC (outdoor air handler new in 2016)
• Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater
• Asphalt driveway w/large asphalt parking pad; garden/storage shed
• Detached storage shed; chain link fencing in rear yard
• In-ground swimming pool (new liner & recently serviced)
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Craig Damewood (703-303-4760) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
