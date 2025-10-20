Krown Technologies Initiates ISO 27001, SOC 2, and AWS Well-Architected Certifications

Krown Wordmark Stacked Logo

Certification initiative advances Krown’s mission to deliver unmatched security, transparency, and compliance across its blockchain ecosystem and products.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. (“Krown Network”) today announced the launch of a comprehensive certification program to achieve ISO 27001, SOC 2, and AWS Well-Architected certifications, setting a new benchmark for enterprise-grade blockchain security, information protection, and compliance.

This initiative underscores Krown’s unwavering commitment to security, trust, transparency, and compliance, reinforcing its mission to provide the most secure and reliable blockchain ecosystem in the world. These certifications are critical milestones that will enable adoption by enterprises, financial institutions, and government organizations requiring globally recognized standards.

Elevating Blockchain Security Standards

• ISO 27001: Establishes globally recognized information security management practices.

• SOC 2: Validates data integrity, service controls, and customer trust across operations.

• AWS Well-Architected: Ensures blockchain infrastructure is aligned with Amazon’s best practices in security, reliability, and scalability.

As part of its broader security framework, Krown also leverages quantum-grade entropy technology developed by its partner Quantum eMotion (TSXV: QeM, OTCQB: QNCCF, FSE: 34Q0), reinforcing its vision of a future-ready, quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem.

Leadership Commentary

James K. Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc., stated:

“Pursuing ISO 27001, SOC 2, and AWS Well-Architected certifications ensures that Krown will be trusted not only by our investors, but also by enterprises, institutions, and governments worldwide. This compliance journey puts our objectives into action — delivering a blockchain ecosystem grounded in transparency, trust, and the highest levels of security.”

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is the developer of the Krown Blockchain and the Camelot Ecosystem, the world’s largest and most rewarding blockchain ecosystem. Powered by its proprietary Layer-1 Hybrid Proof-of-Stake blockchain, Krown integrates more than 30 utilities across decentralized finance, AI, NFTs, payments, gaming, and security-driven services. Headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, Krown Technologies builds next-generation innovations to secure and expand the future of digital finance.

Website: https://krown.network

