Elizabeth M. Lykins, Best-Selling Author, Transforms Struggle into Spiritual Awakening: Insight, Clarity & Freedom

Elizabeth M. Lykins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual coach and author Elizabeth M. Lykins is helping individuals navigate the complex terrain of mental health and spiritual growth with her groundbreaking insights and practical guidance. Her book, Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You, offers readers a roadmap to reclaiming their inner power and living with clarity, purpose, and self-trust. In a recent Psychology Today article, the question was raised: Is mental illness a spiritual awakening, or something more? Lykins and other mental health professionals suggest that what may appear to be a nervous breakdown could, in fact, signal a deeper process of personal and spiritual transformation.

Lykins views mental wellness through a spiritual lens, noting that “mental illness often arises when we are stuck in the past or fixated on the future, depression is rooted in the past, anxiety is in what’s ahead.” She adds, “Most people realize it is their own thought patterns keeping them trapped. Once they shift their thinking, they can break free.”

A cornerstone of Lykins’ approach is helping individuals recognize what they can and cannot control. “You can’t change what happened in your childhood,” she says, “but as an adult, you have the power to shape your own path.” Her coaching emphasizes trusting your inner guidance. “No matter what anyone else says, you know yourself best. I’ve made big mistakes in life, and I knew them at the time, but I tried to reason my way out. Listening to your intuition and keeping it front and center is key to making decisions that honor who you are.”

Lykins emphasizes that well-meaning family expectations do not always align with one’s true path. “For example, my parents wanted me to be a music teacher. I love music, but that doesn’t mean I want to teach it. Do what you think is best for you.”

For individuals ready to transform their lives, Lykins offers one-on-one coaching sessions to help clients implement meaningful change. For those unable to participate in personalized coaching, her book Reflections on Transcendence provides actionable guidance for self-discovery and spiritual growth.

“Taking care of people is important, but making decisions for them can hurt more than help,” Lykins explains. “Having a plan is essential; it gives you hope and direction. During a spiritual awakening, it’s best not to go through it alone. That is why I offer my books and coaching services to guide individuals every step of the way.”

Get the First Chapter of Elizabeth M. Lykins’ Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching For Is Already Inside of You: https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/

Reflections on Transcendence is now available on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/52CmgWhRyzox5KSrHcC16G

Letter to Caroline is no longer in print but is available on Audible, Kindle, Spotify, and on Lykins' website, along with Reflections.

About Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth Lykins is a spiritual coach, author, and mentor dedicated to helping individuals achieve personal and spiritual transformation. Through her books, coaching sessions, and workshops, she empowers clients to trust themselves, embrace their intuition, and cultivate a life of balance, awareness, and fulfillment.

To learn more about Lykins and her transformative work, click here: https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.