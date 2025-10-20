Canada Just Witnessed History The Power of the Pitch™ Ignites National Movement for Women Founders After Sold-Out Show

The Power Of The Pitch™ 2025 Finalists The Power Of The Pitch™ 2025 Judges The Power Of The Pitch™ 2025 Semi-Finalists & Judges

The Power of the Pitch™ is proof that when women are given visibility and access, they build unstoppable companies and change the economic landscape.

The Power of the Pitch™ is a movement built to empower one billion women and rewrite the future of entrepreneurship.” — Adrianne Fekete, Founder | I Am Unbreakable® Global Media

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada Just Witnessed History — The Power of the Pitch™ Ignites National Movement for Women Founders After Sold-Out Semi-Finals in TorontoCanada just witnessed history. On October 17, 2025, The Power of the Pitch™ ignited a new era of entrepreneurial opportunity for women founders. The sold-out Semi-Finals event at The Quay in Toronto brought together founders, investors, CEOs, venture partners, media platforms, and corporate leaders in a powerful showcase of innovation, conviction, and economic impact.Created by Adrianne Fekete, Founder & CEO of I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media, The Power of the Pitch™ is not a traditional pitch competition — it is a national visibility engine and movement designed to close the funding gap for women entrepreneurs by delivering what matters most: capital access, high-impact media exposure, strategic mentorship, and business-building partnerships.A SOLD-OUT SUCCESS: SEMI-FINALS IMPACTThe Semi-Finals featured 9 powerhouse founders pitching live on stage in front of national investors and industry leaders. The energy in the room was fierce, supportive, and electric — a room built on collaboration over competition. Founders walked away not just with pitches heard, but with new partnerships, investor meetings, media amplification, and national visibility.The event featured a live judging panel that included investors, board leaders, private equity experts, and business icons, delivering real business feedback and relationship-building beyond the stage.“This is not about giving women a chance — this is about giving women a platform. What happened on that stage in Toronto was proof that when you give women visibility, you don’t just change their business — you change the economy. The Power of the Pitch™ is not a moment. It is a movement built to empower 1 billion women and rewrite the future of entrepreneurship.”— Adrianne Fekete, Founder & CEO | The Power of the Pitch™ | I Am UnbreakableGlobal MediaBUILT WITH POWERFUL PARTNERSHIPThe Power of the Pitch™ is presented by The Scotiabank Women Initiative, in collaboration with organizations who believe in action, opportunity, and economic equality.“This platform is a milestone for women entrepreneurs in Canada. The Power of the Pitch™ is about more than visibility — it’s about acceleration. When women gain access to capital, strategy, and community, they build businesses that drive economic growth.”— Chris McMartin | The Scotiabank Women InitiativeCONTINUED SUPPORT — WHY THIS PLATFORM IS DIFFERENTUnlike one-day competitions, The Power of the Pitch™ doesn’t end when the stage lights go down. Every founder who applies — whether an applicant, Semi-Finalist, Finalist, or Winner — receives ongoing access and support through:• Front-Row Sisters™ Community membership• Private founder network + curated investor introductions• Media amplification via the I Am UnbreakableMagazine + Podcast• Strategic mentorship + partner advisory connections• Collaboration opportunities across a national founder ecosystem• Board readiness pathways through Women Get On Board“This platform is changing the game because it delivers what founders really need: long-term access. The Power of the Pitch™ doesn’t walk away when the cameras stop — it stands beside founders for the long game.”— Dr. Deborah Rosati, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D, Founder & CEO | Women Get On Board Inc.“This is entrepreneurship at its best — bold, strategic, backed by purpose. The Power of the Pitch™ proves that when women are given access, they don’t just participate — they lead.”— Sherry Shannon-Vanstone, Tech CEO, Investor & Head Judge | Women Funding WomenNEXT STOP: NATIONAL FINALS — FEBRUARY 27th, 2026The movement now builds toward the Finals at The Power of I Am Summit™ on February 27th, 2026, where Finalists will compete for major business-building prize bundles, investment pathways, media features, and national impact opportunities.Partnership expansions and cross-country programming are already underway, including a 2026 National Tour designed to reach more regions, more founders, and more impact.

