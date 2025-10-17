Empowering One Billion Women: The Movement Behind The Power of the Pitch™
The Power of the Pitch™ amplifies women founders through media, capital, and connection — proving that when women rise together, industries transform.
Founded by Adrianne Fekete, the visionary, trailblazing leader behind I Am Unbreakable® Global Media, The Power of the Pitch™, and the Front Row Sisters™ Community, this groundbreaking event is not just a competition — it’s a movement. It’s where women founders gain visibility, mentorship, and access to capital, surrounded by a community that ensures no woman ever has to build alone.
“I know what it feels like to build alone — to have a vision so big it feels impossible,” says Fekete. “That journey became the reason I created I Am Unbreakable®, The Power of the Pitch™, and the Front Row Sisters™ Community — to make sure no woman ever has to climb without a community beside her. Through this platform, we’ve built a movement grounded in connection, courage, and collaboration.”
Celebrating the Nine Semi-Finalists
The inaugural lineup represents courage, creativity, and conviction:
Natalie von Teichman – miindfully
Kelsey Irvine – Birch Babe
Monica Singh – Happy Cramps
Dori Adams – shutterb
Shahrzad (Shaz) Tayebi – Mama Milk Innovations
Candace Chartier – CHECS
Robin Petrogiannis – OurPwr
Tonya Dickenson – Asymmetric by Design
Serese Selanders – SolusGuard
Each founder embodies what it means to lead with heart and purpose — taking the stage with the courage to share their story, their vision, and their mission to make impact.
“To every founder stepping up to pitch — nerves mean you care,” says Fekete. “They’re proof that what you’ve built matters. Take a breath, take your space, and know that your Front-Row Sisters™ will be right there cheering you on.”
Judges • MC • Hosts
Each founder will pitch live before a powerhouse panel of judges, including Sherry Shannon-Vanstone (Head Judge & Co-Founder, Women Funding Women), Micha Choi (Guardian Capital Wealth Advisors), Sarah Jordan (PWC), Chantal McNeilly (RBC Wealth Management), and Orchid Jahanshahi (ThinkrBelle).
The stage will be masterfully MC’d by Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO, Women Get On Board, and Co-Founder, Women Funding Women. Hosting as legendary leaders are Adrianne Fekete — the visionary, trailblazing founder of The Power of the Pitch™, I Am Unbreakable® Global Media, and the Front-Row Sister™ Community — alongside Chris McMartin, Presenting Partner and Hype Boss with The Scotiabank Women Initiative®.
A Movement Fueled by Purpose
The Power of the Pitch™ stands at the intersection of media, capital, and connection — proving that when women are seen, funded, and supported, industries evolve.
With The Scotiabank Women Initiative® as Presenting Partner — championed on stage by Chris McMartin — and Adrianne Fekete hosting as the visionary founder of The Power of the Pitch™, I Am Unbreakable® Global Media, and the Front Row Sisters™ Community, this inaugural event gives founders unparalleled exposure to media, investors, and mentors while proving that collaboration beats competition every time.
This sold-out event marks the beginning of an annual national series, culminating in The Power of the Pitch™ Finals at the Power of I Am Summit™ on February 27, 2026, aligning with International Women’s Day.
“When women are given visibility, capital, and community, they don’t just change their own paths — they transform entire industries,” says Fekete. “Through I Am Unbreakable® and our Front Row Sisters™ Community, we’re building a global ecosystem where women don’t just participate — they lead.”
About I Am Unbreakable®
I Am Unbreakable® is a multi-platform ecosystem — magazine, podcast, live events, membership, and global community — dedicated to amplifying and empowering women who lead with purpose. With a mission to empower one billion women worldwide, I Am Unbreakable® connects founders, investors, and media leaders to the networks, capital, and visibility that fuel lasting impact.
Event Details
Event: The Power of the Pitch™ Semi-Finals
Date: October 17th, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: The Quay, 100 Queens Quay East, 3rd Floor, Toronto, ON
Hosts: Adrianne Fekete and Chris McMartin
Presenting Partner: The Scotiabank Women Initiative®
MC: Dr. Deborah Rosati
Press Contact:
Media Inquiries: info@iamunbreakable.com
Website: www.iamunbreakable.com
Adrianne Fekete
I Am Unbreakable® Global Media
+1 416-884-5100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.