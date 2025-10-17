Empowering One Billion Women: The Movement Behind The Power of the Pitch™

The Power of the Pitch™ amplifies women founders through media, capital, and connection — proving that when women rise together, industries transform.

I know what it feels like to build alone — to have a vision so big it feels impossible” — Adrianne Fekete, Founder | I Am Unbreakable® Global Media

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 17, nine extraordinary women founders will take the stage at the sold-out inaugural Power of the Pitch™, presented by I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media in proud partnership with The Scotiabank Women InitiativeFounded by Adrianne Fekete, the visionary, trailblazing leader behind I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media, The Power of the Pitch™, and the Front Row Sisters™ Community, this groundbreaking event is not just a competition — it’s a movement. It’s where women founders gain visibility, mentorship, and access to capital, surrounded by a community that ensures no woman ever has to build alone.“I know what it feels like to build alone — to have a vision so big it feels impossible,” says Fekete. “That journey became the reason I created I Am Unbreakable, The Power of the Pitch™, and the Front Row Sisters™ Community — to make sure no woman ever has to climb without a community beside her. Through this platform, we’ve built a movement grounded in connection, courage, and collaboration.”Celebrating the Nine Semi-FinalistsThe inaugural lineup represents courage, creativity, and conviction:Natalie von Teichman – miindfullyKelsey Irvine – Birch BabeMonica Singh – Happy CrampsDori Adams – shutterbShahrzad (Shaz) Tayebi – Mama Milk InnovationsCandace Chartier – CHECSRobin Petrogiannis – OurPwrTonya Dickenson – Asymmetric by DesignSerese Selanders – SolusGuardEach founder embodies what it means to lead with heart and purpose — taking the stage with the courage to share their story, their vision, and their mission to make impact.“To every founder stepping up to pitch — nerves mean you care,” says Fekete. “They’re proof that what you’ve built matters. Take a breath, take your space, and know that your Front-Row Sisters™ will be right there cheering you on.”Judges • MC • HostsEach founder will pitch live before a powerhouse panel of judges, including Sherry Shannon-Vanstone (Head Judge & Co-Founder, Women Funding Women), Micha Choi (Guardian Capital Wealth Advisors), Sarah Jordan (PWC), Chantal McNeilly (RBC Wealth Management), and Orchid Jahanshahi (ThinkrBelle).The stage will be masterfully MC’d by Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO, Women Get On Board, and Co-Founder, Women Funding Women. Hosting as legendary leaders are Adrianne Fekete — the visionary, trailblazing founder of The Power of the Pitch™, I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media, and the Front-Row Sister™ Community — alongside Chris McMartin, Presenting Partner and Hype Boss with The Scotiabank Women InitiativeA Movement Fueled by PurposeThe Power of the Pitch™ stands at the intersection of media, capital, and connection — proving that when women are seen, funded, and supported, industries evolve.With The Scotiabank Women Initiativeas Presenting Partner — championed on stage by Chris McMartin — and Adrianne Fekete hosting as the visionary founder of The Power of the Pitch™, I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media, and the Front Row Sisters™ Community, this inaugural event gives founders unparalleled exposure to media, investors, and mentors while proving that collaboration beats competition every time.This sold-out event marks the beginning of an annual national series, culminating in The Power of the Pitch™ Finals at the Power of I Am Summit™ on February 27, 2026, aligning with International Women’s Day.“When women are given visibility, capital, and community, they don’t just change their own paths — they transform entire industries,” says Fekete. “Through I Am Unbreakableand our Front Row Sisters™ Community, we’re building a global ecosystem where women don’t just participate — they lead.”About I Am UnbreakableI Am Unbreakableis a multi-platform ecosystem — magazine, podcast, live events, membership, and global community — dedicated to amplifying and empowering women who lead with purpose. With a mission to empower one billion women worldwide, I Am Unbreakableconnects founders, investors, and media leaders to the networks, capital, and visibility that fuel lasting impact.Event DetailsEvent: The Power of the Pitch™ Semi-FinalsDate: October 17th, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PMLocation: The Quay, 100 Queens Quay East, 3rd Floor, Toronto, ONHosts: Adrianne Fekete and Chris McMartinPresenting Partner: The Scotiabank Women InitiativeMC: Dr. Deborah RosatiPress Contact:Media Inquiries: info@iamunbreakable.comWebsite: www.iamunbreakable.com

