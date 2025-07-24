Adrianne Fekete Built a Career on Analyzing Human Behaviour—Now She’s Revealing the Patterns That Make Women Unshakable

Before the launch of her highly anticipated book, Rockstar Rising, Fekete declined seven national media requests—without explanation.

There’s a side of human behaviour I’ve studied for decades that no one wants to admit exists—because if they did, they’d have to change the way they lead, love, and live.” — Adrianne Fekete, Author of Rockstar Rising

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Answer Isn’t What You Think.She’s a first-of-her-kind founder. A trusted voice in behavioural profiling. And this week, Adrianne Fekete made a move that left media insiders asking: why now? Just days before the launch of her highly anticipated book, Rockstar Rising , Fekete declined seven national media requests—without explanation.What could make a debut author turn down major exposure? That’s the very question she wants you to ask.Because this story was never just about a book. It’s about the real conversation media hasn’t had the guts—or access—to unpack… until now.THE QUESTIONS NOBODY’S ASKING… BUT SHOULD• What does North America’s first female Private Investigator founder know about human behaviour that the public’s never been told?• Why do most people hire a PI for one reason… and walk away with a truth they didn’t see coming?The answers are raw, grounded in evidence, and more relevant than ever to today’s conversations about power, psychology, leadership, and trust.“There’s a side of human behaviour I’ve studied for decades that no one wants to admit exists—because if they did, they’d have to change the way they lead, love, and live,” Fekete says.INSIDE A MIND TRAINED TO SEE WHAT MOST PEOPLE MISSWith over two decades spent decoding high-stakes human behaviour—from family courts to corporate fraud—Fekete’s lens on life, leadership, and self-worth is anything but conventional.Her new book blends this investigative lens with her lived experience as a woman who’s rebuilt after personal and professional ruin—and has now turned that chaos into one of the most sought-after empowerment platforms in North America.“I turned down media because I’m not here to feed a narrative—I’m here to dismantle the one that’s been selling women short for years,” she says.THE UNEXPECTED TWIST BEHIND EVERY CASEWhat surprises most about Fekete’s career isn’t the cheating spouse or the hidden finances—it’s the emotional reckoning that follows.“The real story isn’t the betrayal, the failure, or the fallout—it’s what you do the moment no one’s watching. That’s the story I’m telling,” she says.This piercing insight now informs her work with CEOs, founders, and women leaders across industries who are rewriting their own narratives in real time.“You don’t rise because the world makes space for you. You rise because you’re done waiting for permission—and that shift changes everything,” she adds.WHY MEDIA SHOULD BE CALLING HER NOWThis isn’t a marketing moment. This is a cultural one.Fekete’s story intersects the most relevant conversations of our time: women and power, truth and trauma, reputation and reinvention. And she tells it with sharpness, evidence, and lived credibility that can’t be manufactured.And yes—now she’s taking interviews.To request an interview, secure media credentials, or receive an advance copy of Rockstar Rising, visit Fekete online. ABOUT ADRIANNE FEKETEAdrianne Fekete is an award-winning business strategist and media expert whose clients include the Rolling Stones and U2, an 8X founder, as well as North America’s first female private investigator, She has spent her life walking into rooms she wasn’t invited to—and building empires on the other side.Now, Adrianne helps others do the same. I Am Unbreakable— a multimedia ecosystem created for entrepreneurs, founders and trailblazing women who lead, disrupt, and rise.My mission is to empower one billion women, drive social impact and foster belonging. I Am Unbreakableis more than a brand and a multimedia platform, it’s a movement— a visibility engine that ignites change.When I am not interviewing on the highly rated I Am UnbreakablePodcast, you will find me on a stage speaking about entrepreneurship, business strategies and self-leadership topics.A few other interesting facts are that I am a proud mother of four, a strategy advisor, an ambassador, and a member of various mission-driven boards, as well as the owner of a junior hockey team in the world’s largest league.

