IT-Harvest Launches Security Stack Analysis: A Breakthrough for Mapping Cybersecurity Tools to NIST CSF 2.0

Helps large enterprises to rationalize their security stacks.

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT-Harvest, an independent analyst firm and creator of the world’s most comprehensive cybersecurity vendor database, today announced the launch of Security Stack Analysis — a powerful new feature in the IT-Harvest Dashboard, the only platform for researching over 4,000 vendors and 11,300 cybersecurity products.

With Security Stack Analysis, security leaders and consultants can instantly map their existing security stack to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0, as well as MITRE ATT&CK and CIS Controls. This provides an unprecedented view into coverage gaps, redundancies, and alignment with industry best practices.

“Every CISO wants to know: How well are we covered? Until now, there hasn’t been a fast, objective way to answer that,” said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst and Founder of IT-Harvest. “By mapping the entire cybersecurity product universe to NIST, MITRE, and CIS, we give organizations instant visibility into their stack — where they’re strong, and where they’re exposed.”

“Our goal was to make security stack analysis as simple and data-driven as possible,” added Maximillian Schweizer, Chief Technology Officer and co-Founder at IT-Harvest. “We built a system that turns thousands of fragmented product listings into a unified framework view — helping teams quickly understand their real coverage, reduce tool sprawl, and make smarter investment decisions.”

Comprehensive Mapping Meets Actionable Insight

IT-Harvest’s team has analyzed and categorized over 11,300 products across every known cybersecurity vendor, mapping each to the relevant functions and categories in the NIST CSF 2.0. Security teams, managed service providers, and consulting firms can now:

Upload or build their current product list directly in the IT-Harvest Dashboard.

Instantly visualize framework coverage across NIST, MITRE, and CIS.

Identify gaps where controls are missing and overlaps where multiple tools cover the same function.

Support strategic decisions about consolidation, investment, and compliance.

Solving Tool Sprawl with Data

The Security Stack Analysis feature directly addresses the challenge of “tool sprawl” — the proliferation of 60–80 security tools in the average enterprise. By connecting product-level intelligence with trusted frameworks, IT-Harvest helps security leaders move from tool inventory to strategic optimization.

About IT-Harvest

Founded by veteran industry analyst Richard Stiennon, IT-Harvest is an independent research firm tracking the entire cybersecurity industry. The IT-Harvest Dashboard provides subscribers with data on over 4,000 vendors and 11,300 products, mapped to leading frameworks for easy analysis and comparison. IT-Harvest also operates HarvestIQ.ai, an AI-powered research assistant for cybersecurity market intelligence.

For more information, visit www.it-harvest.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.