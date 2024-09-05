IT-Harvest Unveils the Cyber 150 List of Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Companies

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This morning, IT-Harvest proudly announced the launch of the Cyber 150, a prestigious list recognizing the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world. The Cyber 150 highlights companies with more than 50 but fewer than 500 employees, and those that have demonstrated at least 15% growth in the first half of 2024.

The data powering this selection was drawn exclusively from the IT-Harvest Dashboard, the only platform for comprehensive cybersecurity industry research. Using just three data filters, the Cyber 150 list emerged as a testament to the dashboard’s robust capabilities, providing powerful insights with minimal effort.

“Selecting the Cyber 150 was a great demonstration of the power of having data at your fingertips,” said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest. “Only three filters were needed to create the initial list, but the results were incredibly telling.”

The final selection was determined by sorting the companies according to IT-Harvest’s proprietary Health Score, ensuring the top 150 cybersecurity companies were selected based on growth and overall market health.

In total the Cyber 150 have raised $8.3 billion in venture capital. The largest category of participants is in the Governance Risk and Compliance space: 38 vendors. The smallest are email security and fraud prevention each with only one company to grow the required amount in 2024.

Subscribers to the IT-harvest Dashboard will be able to quickly find the Cyber 150 by searching on the associated tag. As with every one of the 4,051 vendors in the database a vendor’s complete profile includes funding data, head count growth charts, complete product descriptions and video demos produced by The Demo Forum if available.

The Cyber 150 represents a diverse cross-section of cybersecurity innovators poised to shape the future of the industry across 23 countries. For more information on IT-Harvest and the Cyber 150, visit [www.it-harvest.com].

