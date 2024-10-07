IT-Harvest Launches Free Access to Data on the Top 150 Cybersecurity Vendors on the IT-Harvest Dashboard

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT-Harvest is proud to announce the release of a free app offering limited access to the IT-Harvest Dashboard, the only platform for researching vendors and products in the cybersecurity industry. For the first time, users will have complimentary access to in-depth data on the Cyber 150, a list of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies worldwide.

The IT-Harvest Dashboard, trusted by industry professionals, features detailed profiles and growth data on over 4,000 cybersecurity vendors, enabling users to filter by size, location, growth, funding, category, and more. With this release, IT-Harvest is making it easier than ever for businesses, security experts, and the public to track the most innovative and dynamic companies in cybersecurity.

Key Features of the IT-Harvest Free App:

-Access comprehensive data on Cyber 150 vendors.

-Explore the growth trajectories of vendors with 50 to 500 employees.

-Gain insights on the top companies that grew by 15% or more in the first half of 2024.

-Track acquisitions, new funding, and changes within the cybersecurity landscape.

"We're excited to offer free access to the IT-Harvest Dashboard to anyone interested in understanding the rapidly evolving cybersecurity market," said Richard Stiennon, founder of IT-Harvest. "By providing this tool, we aim to empower users with data on the most significant players in the industry and help them stay ahead of the curve. You can see the performance and progress of the top 150 cybersecurity companies by growth. Users can also perform general searches on all the vendors in our database to verify if we track them.”

This free app give security teams the ability to try-before-buying. From within the app they can ask to schedule a demo to dive into their specific use case.

Access the free IT-Harvest Dashboard today and get started with real-time data on the companies shaping the future of cybersecurity. The 900+ users who have already signed up for previous versions of free access are immediately able to take advantage of the expanded coverage of the Cyber 150.

To access the IT-Harvest Dashboard visit https://dashboard.it-harvest.com.

About IT-Harvest. IT-Harvest is the leading source of intelligence on the cybersecurity industry, offering comprehensive data and analysis of vendors and market trends. The IT-Harvest Dashboard provides real-time data on thousands of cybersecurity vendors, empowering organizations and professionals with insights for informed decision-making. IT-Harvest recently launched coverage of 10,000 cybersecurity products along with their alignment to NIS CSF 2.0 and MITRE ATT&CK.

About Richard Stiennon. Stiennon, a former VP Research at Gartner, founded IT-Harvest 18 years ago to be a data driven analyst firm. He is the author of multiple books on cybersecurity including Security Yearbook 2024: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry published by Wiley.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.