Social Media’s Favorite Dessert Returns For One Week

The Dubai Brownie took off like nothing we’ve ever seen. Our fans went wild, and we knew we had to find a way to bring it back soon, even if that meant tracking down ingredients from across the world.” — Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- You begged. You DMed. You started a dessert-sized movement. And now, it’s happening: Crumbl’s Dubai Chocolate Brownie is back!What started 8 years ago as a small cookie shop has grown into a dessert powerhouse, and now Crumbl’s most loved treat isn’t even a cookie. Debuting in August, the Dubai Chocolate Brownie quickly became Crumbl’s most popular dessert, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its return ever since.“The Dubai Brownie took off like nothing we’ve ever seen,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-Founder & CEO. “Our fans went wild for it, and we knew we had to find a way to bring it back soon, even if that meant tracking down ingredients from across the world.”Due to the dessert’s rare, globally sourced ingredients, bringing the Dubai Chocolate Brownie back was no simple task. But when cravings are this strong, Crumbl will move mountains (and chocolate) to make sure all 1,100+ locations are prepared to serve fans this special treat. This dessert features a soft, fudgy brownie with a crunchy kataifi and pistachio filling, topped with a layer of milk chocolate and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.The Dubai Chocolate Brownie will be available in all Crumbl stores nationwide from October 20–25, while supplies last. Download the Crumbl App to order and snag a taste before it disappears.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

