FIPA and NJ State AAPI to organize research symposium for next generation at NJ State AAPI Convention

NEW JERSEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIPA and NJ State AAPI to organize research symposium for next generation at annual convention.

Dr Raj Bhayani assumes the presidency of NJ STATE AAPI from year 2025. NJ STATE AAPI with FIPA Federation of Indian Physicians Associations are planning a research symposium and educational lectures at NJ State AAPI Annual Convention on November 15th 2025.

Who we are: The New Jersey State AAPI Chapter was founded in November 2018 by a small group of visionary physicians Dr. Binod Sinha, Dr. Raj Bhayani, Dr. Kishore Ratkalkar and Dr. Hemant Patel, on the premise to bring together all the Indian physicians who share the same value and commitment to provide service to patients at the highest quality and mentor the younger generation of physicians to take the chapter forward.

Vision: The vision of the chapter is to unite all the other chapters in the state of New Jersey as we believe together we can make a stronger impact in advocating the rights of physicians, promoting patient care, healthcare for all including uninsured population, strengthen the bridges with other communities, organizations and government bodies. As the chapter grows we will work with insurance companies for better reimbursement for physicians.

President Dr. Raj Bhayani is renowned medical professional and is the first ENT surgeon in India who completed training in Neurosurgery and also has a fellowship in Facial Plastic & Micro vascular Surgery. During the duration of his medical profession, more than 50 research papers have been published and presented by him, which has resulted in inclusion of his name in the Marquis Whos Who in America in Medicine and Healthcare acknowledging his achievements in the medical field. He received USA Triologic Society award for his research paper. He holds various leadership positions in the healthcare field and leading hospitals in New York heading the ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery divisions.

Past year Work:

Dr Sudha Nahar as President for last year worked extremely hard to make this chapter strong and on solids foundation.

She brought discipline, enrolled many strong women leaders and raised record funds and did numerous monthly educational and charitable activities

Dr Rachana Kulkarni who continues one more year as Chair of Board of Trustees have equally worked hard last year along with Dr Sudha Nahar as great duo team. Dr Nidhi Goel as treasurer worked with both of them to streamline the organisation and also as strong fundraising skills.

New executive committee and board of Trustees team are working hard to beat the expectations from new team.

The 7th annual convention will be held at Imperia NJ on November 15th.

Dr Chetan Shah Chair of New Jersey Medical board is Convention Chair and Dr Rachana Kulkarni is BOT chair. Dr Subhasini Gowda and Dr Sumul Rawal are Co Chairs of the convention.

Dr Atul Prakash is chair of Research Symposium and Educational lectures as part of the convention.

The team of NJ AAPI EC and BOT from July 2025-27.

President Dr Raj Bhayani, Past President Dr Sudha Nahar, President Elect Dr Jayesh Patel, Vice president Dr Sridevi Shah, Secretary Dr Nilesh Jariwala, Treasurer Dr Bhavi Patel.

Chair BOT Dr Rachna Kulkarni and BOT: Dr Binod Sinha, Dr Kishore Ratkalkar, Dr Hemanth Patel, Dr Kusum Punjabi, Dr Sunita Kanumury, Dr Narinder Dhillon, Dr Chetan Shah, Dr Atul Prakash

, Dr Ranjita Sengupta, Dr Subhasini Gowda

Member at large: Dr Nidhi Goel, Dr Bharati Dekha, Dr Sameera Maganti, Dr Payal Parikh, Dr Parag Patel, Dr Eshan Patel, Dr Prakash Paragi, Dr Sumul Rawal, Dr Suresh Balani, Dr Raj Patel.

The Robert Wood Johnson Hospital System and Hackensack Meridian Health Care leadership will participate in the event

Several eminent guests will be attending the event including Council General Binoy Pradhan, Congressman Suhas Subramaniam.

Dr Navin Mehta a renowned ENT surgeon and community leader will be honored with Distinguished Physician Award for his exemplary and exceptional contribution to medical fraternity.

For more info, to submit your research’s and Tickets please visit at website www.njstateaapi.org

