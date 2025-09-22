Mayor Eric Adams and FIPA Celebrate Healthcare and Business Leaders Reception

Mayor Eric Adams, Dr Raj Bhayani and Honoress FIPA Leadership with Mayor NYPD Officers partner with FIPA event

FIPA President Dr Raj Bhayani & Mayor host prestigious Healthcare and Business Leaders Reception bringing together healthcare professionals, business leaders.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation of Indian Physicians Associations (FIPA), in collaboration with the Office of the Mayor, hosted a prestigious Healthcare and Business Leaders Reception at Gracie Mansion, the prestigious official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The evening brought together prominent healthcare professionals, business leaders, and community figures in celebration of leadership, innovation, and service as well as networking.

Mayor Eric Adams warmly welcomed guests and commended the contributions of Indian physicians and business leaders toward strengthening the city’s healthcare system and economy. “The Indian American community is at the heart of New York City’s progress—your work makes our city stronger, healthier, and more vibrant,” said Mayor Adams.

FIPA President Dr. Raj Bhayani extended greetings on behalf of the organization, highlighting FIPA’s mission of uniting physicians and fostering community health initiatives. He also praised Mayor Adams for his ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of New Yorkers.

The evening’s highlight was a mesmerizing musical performance by Grammy Award–winning percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram, accompanied by Jayd Crain, Nishant Sekhar, and Emily Miller, leaving the audience spellbound. Singer Dhruvit Shah played the Melodies suitable for the occasion in evening.

Mayor Adams honored six distinguished healthcare and business leaders for their outstanding contributions.

Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay President Merck Pharma expressed gratitude for the recognition, praising FIPA for its leadership in bringing together physicians nationwide.

Dr Shashi Shah Urologist and Physician leader thanked Mayor for Diwali holiday in New York. Dr Inderpal Chhabra Internist and Physician Leader said his patients are his inspiration to serve. Dr Danny Deng Pharma entrepreneur expressed his appreciation for Mayor and FIPA for the special recognition and honor given to him. Dr Remy gastroenterologist from Bronx remembered his roots and how far he has come in serving the community. Harshad Patel sent message with his gratitude for receiving the honor.

The event was generously sponsored by Dr. Dipak Nandi, CEO of Sunknowledge and founder trustee of FIPA. Culinary delights prepared by renowned chef Gary Sikkaadded to the evening’s success.

The FIPA leadership team, including Dr. Gunjan Shukla, Dr. Sumul Rawal, Dr. Atul Kucker, Dr. Jitendra Barmecha, Dr. Ami Shah, and Dr. Bhavani Shrinivasan, Dr Shashi Shah, Dr Inderpal Chabra played vital role in executing the event. The team is working hard to bring more activities to make FIPA strong voice for physicians all over the world including USA and beyond.

Special thanks were extended by Dr. Bhayani to the Gracie Mansion staff, Deputy Mayor Dilip Chauhan, Council woman Mercedes Narcisse, International Affairs Commissioner Aissata Cámara, Saloni Sharma, Rhonda Binda, Mukesh Modi, and Sunil Hali, Dr Bindu Babu, Dr Shital Desai for their invaluable support.

The Healthcare and Business Leaders Reception organised by FIPA at Gracie Mansion stood as a testament to the enduring partnership between the Indian American community, Indian Physicians and the City of New York, celebrating excellence, collaboration, and shared commitment to progress.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.