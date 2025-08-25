Shahidon ko Shraddhanjali' - Indian 79th Independence Day Celebrated in Long Island, New York

Mr Navin Shah and County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Community Leaders Hari Singh Bolla and Dr Raj Bhayani

Shahidon ko Shraddhanjali” - Indian 79th Independence Day Celebrated with Pride in Long Island, New York by Navika Capital Group and Indian Community

UNIONDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian community of Long Island came together to celebrate the 79th Independence Day of India, organized by Navika Capital Groupand Blue SkyHospitality Solutions at the Marriott Long Island. Over 1000 community members, local leaders, and distinguished guests attended, including Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive, NY, and Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, India.

The event, conceptualized by Navin Shah and sponsored by Navika Capital and Blue Sky Hospitality, was seamlessly executed under the leadership of FIPA President Dr. Raj Bhayani and Host committee. Several organizations partnered with Navika group FIPA: Federation of Indian Physicians Associations, IALI, AIA, RANA, Gujarati Samaj of New York, American Punjabi Society, Kanndakutta and Telugu community. Several eminent members of community joined the event Hari Singh Bolla, Chintu Patel, Bobby Kalote, Mukesh Modi, Vimal Goyal, Dr Dipak Nandi, Gary Sikka.

The celebration opened with the American and Indian national anthems, reflecting unity, respect, and the strong bond between the two nations.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman addressed the gathering, highlighting the contributions of Indian-American residents to in business, technology, and civic life. He acknowledged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nassau County, wished India a happy Independence Day, and officially declared Independence Day for India across Nassau County. Mr. Sandhu expressed heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the Indian-American community, saying he was “stunned” by their enthusiasm and patriotism and praised their efforts to keep Indian traditions alive abroad.

Community leader Harry Singh Bola underscored the importance of unity, saying, “Our efforts will be meaningful only when we put our differences aside, represent India as one country, one people, one person equals the whole community.”

Organizers and leadership reflected on the event’s significance. Naveen Shah, CEO, said, “I wanted to celebrate the birthday of India, our soil, our nation - this celebration shows the strength of our community, our culture, and our unity”. Haridas Kotahwala, Chairman, added, “It is our honor to celebrate India’s Independence Day with such pride.

Including Janmashtami made the occasion even more special, reminding us of our national heritage and spiritual traditions.” Dr Raj Bhayani emphasized the tribute to millions of freedom figheters who sacrficed their lives, blood, sweat and tears for our freedom.

The evening featured a vibrant cultural program that went beyond music and dance, presenting a theatrical storytelling of India’s independence struggle. Through songs, narration, and enactments, the performances highlighted the sacrifices of freedom fighters, revolts against colonial rule, and India’s ultimate triumph, leaving the audience deeply moved. The Nassau County Band added to the celebration by performing a parade around the Long Island Marriott, infusing the evening with energy and patriotism.

The event opened with a powerful Sanskrit invocation led by Neha Bhansali, setting a reverent and celebratory tone for the evening and soulful performance of patriotic songs by Budh Prakash, renowned for international satsangs. The Independence Day proclamation from New York Governor was read by Varinder Bhalla, while Madhu Pareek served as co-host, expertly guiding the program with grace and professionalism. Hari Singh Bolla and Gary Sikka were honored for their tremendous contribution and service to Indian community.

Alongside Independence Day, the community also marked Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, with a special cake-cutting ceremony. Audience members whose birthdays fell on the same day were invited to join, adding a personal and heartfelt touch. A soulful bhajan session further enhanced the festive atmosphere before lively music and dance concluded the evening.

Guests enjoyed a sumptuous dinner representing the culinary diversity of India, featuring flavors from the North, South, East, and West by reknowed chef Gary Sikka. Dignitaries along with our performers from India and the US were formally recognized for their contributions, underscoring the sense of community and shared pride that defined the event. As the event concluded, all attendees were presented with prasadam in the form of a sweet box for Janmashtami, generously sponsored by Dr. Deepak Nandi.

Naveen Shah concluded the event with pride, unity, and a shared commitment to honor India’s independence while contributing positively to life in America.

