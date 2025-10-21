FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MYSTERY-THRILLER “LUDERDALE"

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the mystery crime thriller LUDERDALE, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting October 21, 2025

This is a story about outsiders trying to find their way in and insiders trying to find their way out. Ultimately, LUDERDALE explores themes of fate, loyalty, and loss and what it means to be family.” — Filmmaker Thom Mills

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the mystery crime thriller LUDERDALE, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting October 21, 2025.

LUDERDALE, tells the story of a young stranger who mysteriously appears at the front door of a shuttered, beachfront hotel in Ft. Lauderdale in 1980. Inhabiting the closed hotel are two cousins who are on the run from gangland enemies who may have discovered their hidden location. They live in paradise but rarely experience it, not daring to venture outside. But boredom and growing stress from being confined causes the shut-ins to allow the new arrival inside their hidden world. What starts as a deep mistrust between the trio soon evolves into an unlikely bond as they face threats from local drug dealers and mobsters from New York. Secrets between them threaten to shatter their fragile union as they begin to realize that maybe their chance encounter isn't as random as it first appears. Living at the other end of the hotel is a damaged but beautiful young woman who holds secrets of her own. Who really are these people, and will their bond survive whoever the next person is to come through the door?

Written and directed by Thom Mills, LUDERDALE was produced by Mills, Wendy Winston and Melissa Vitello. Featured actors include: John Gargan (‘Hutch’), Austin Valli (‘Nicky’), Christian Shupe (‘Tommy’), Ayden Skye (‘Candy’), Joe Chambrello (‘Mr. J’), Sophie Swiszcz (‘Lude Girl’) and Rachel Lookshin (‘Violet’).

“Luderdale is a story about outsiders trying to find their way in and insiders trying to find their way out,” said filmmaker Thom Mills. “Whatever direction they’re going, the story’s characters - a drifter, a lost-soul, two mafia exiles and a killer in pursuit – arrive at a twisting and chilling climax. Ultimately, Luderdale explores themes of fate, loyalty, and loss and what it means to be family.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire LUDERDALE directly with the filmmakers and Tiffany Boyle at Ramo Law.

LUDERDALE website: https://www.trispectfilms.com/luderdale/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

