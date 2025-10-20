Healthcare startups move fast, but execution can’t keep up, VenturiMatch turns strategy into growth in minutes

Venturous launches VenturiMatch, an AI-driven project platform connecting healthcare startups with seasoned executives—showcased at HLTH 2025.

The platform is ready to use today. Companies post a defined project, and within minutes, they’re matched to an executive whose background and culture fit align with their needs.” — JD Sullivan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare startups move fast, but execution often lags behind. Venturouschanges that with their platform and proprietary technology, VenturiMatch , empowering startups and venture capital firms to solve specific problems through on-demand executive expertise.Instead of dealing with hiring hassles, founders and investors can now post defined projects such as go-to-market strategy, product launches, operational readiness, or investor outreach and get matched with experienced executives in minutes. These leaders, many of whom have scaled organizations like Blue Cross Blue Shield, Walgreens, and UPMC, deliver results that move companies from idea to traction and from traction to growth. Venturous is built for speed and trust,” said Lauralie Levy, Vice President of Marketing and Client Success at Venturous. “Startups don’t need more resumes; they need outcomes. Our platform and VenturiMatch tech connects them with real, U.S.-based healthcare executives who have over a decade of experience and know how to execute with precision. We’re bringing clarity and results to a space that has been full of noise and slow processes.”Venturous has already proven its model through client success stories like Percipio, a digital health startup that used Venturous to source a fractional CFO who helped guide the company from seed stage to a $20 million Series A raise.“The platform is ready to use today,” said JD Sullivan, Business Development Manager at Venturous. “Companies post a defined project, and within minutes they’re matched to an executive whose background and culture fit align with their needs. Every engagement is outcome-driven and simple. Companies only pay a 10% fee at project checkout. It’s a faster, smarter way to get real work done without the complexity of traditional hiring.”Venturous will showcase the platform at HLTH USA, October 19–22, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV as an official sponsor, offering special incentives for attendees who register at the event.With this launch, Venturous is redefining how healthcare companies grow by providing a scalable, AI-driven way to unlock execution, accelerate momentum, and bring bold ideas to market faster.For more information, visit venturous.work

VenturiMatch | Launching at HLTH 2025

