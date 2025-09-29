Venturous Welcomes Shannon Boon as VP of Product to Drive Platform Innovation

Welcoming Shannon Boon to Venturous marketplace for Fractional Executives The new Venturous logo symbolizes innovation and connection, representing our commitment to empowering healthcare startups with exceptional executive talent. Sign up for Venturous as a company or candidate for free today

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venturous , the platform connecting high-growth companies with seasoned fractional executives, today announced the appointment of Shannon Boon as Vice President of Product.Shannon brings more than 20 years of product leadership experience, including senior roles at global platforms such as Indeed, where she led product organizations across identity, communications, privacy infrastructure, and large-scale consumer experiences like the homepage and search. She has also been at the forefront of emerging technologies, including responsible AI. At Venturous, Shannon will lead product strategy and innovation, building a seamless, trusted experience for companies and leaders navigating the future of work.“The mission really resonated with me,” said Shannon Boon, VP of Product at Venturous. “Helping companies find the right leaders creates a ripple effect that influences culture, talent, and business outcomes. Venturous is at a pivotal moment, building not just a marketplace but a scalable platform. I am excited to help create real value for both companies and leaders in our ecosystem.”Shannon’s approach to product leadership is rooted in building trusted, long-term relationships. Drawing from her experience in both large-scale tech companies and entrepreneurial settings, she pairs discipline and scalability with creativity and speed. Her vision for Venturous is to evolve the platform from individual matches to lasting relationships powered by AI and data.“Shannon’s deep expertise and people-first mindset are exactly what Venturous needs as we scale,” said Kevin McGovern, CEO of Venturous. “Her track record in product leadership and her passion for creating meaningful connections will accelerate our ability to deliver value to our community.”Shannon’s appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for Venturous. The company has expanded its community by 60 percent over the last 90 days and closed more than 30 executive opportunities in the past year, highlighting the growing demand for fractional leadership as a scalable solution for companies.About VenturousVenturous is pioneering a new model for leadership hiring by connecting companies with seasoned fractional executives who deliver impact from day one. Launched in February 2025, Venturous was built to solve a challenge many high-growth companies face: traditional hiring is slow, expensive, and often mismatched for today’s pace of innovation.The platform matches proven operators in product, go-to-market, operations, finance, AI, and more with companies that need leadership exactly when they need it. Unlike consultants or advisors, fractional executives embed with teams, drive outcomes, and help organizations scale smarter. Every member of the Venturous network is rigorously vetted for expertise, experience, and fit. This focus on curation ensures that leaders are connected to opportunities aligned with their skills and goals, and that companies gain the trusted talent they need to grow. In just months since launch, Venturous has expanded its community rapidly and facilitated dozens of successful executive placements across industries, from SaaS and healthcare to emerging tech.At its core, Venturous is more than a platform. It is a movement toward a more flexible, impactful, and sustainable model of work where professionals design careers with intention and companies thrive by embracing agility. To learn more about Venturous or explore opportunities to work with our network of fractional leaders, visit venturous.work or get in touch with our team.

