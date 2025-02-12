Aging Population, Health Tech Boom, and a Leadership Crisis: Venturous Steps in to Bridge the Gap

Sign up for Venturous as a company or candidate for free today The new Venturous logo symbolizes innovation and connection, representing our commitment to empowering healthcare startups with exceptional executive talent.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The healthcare industry is at a crossroads. As 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day, demand for innovative health tech solutions is skyrocketing. Yet, many seasoned professionals in this demographic aren’t slowing down—they’re seeking meaningful ways to apply their expertise. Meanwhile, health tech startups are racing to revolutionize patient care, cut costs, and improve outcomes. Their biggest challenge? Finding the right leadership to scale.That’s where the Venturous.Work platform comes in. The newly launched AI-powered platform is stepping up to match experienced, pre-vetted fractional executives with the early-stage healthcare companies that need them most.Traditional hiring pipelines have failed to keep up. Job boards are oversaturated, and traditional applicant tracking systems (ATS) have turned hiring into a numbers game—without real vetting. Startups need strategic leadership now, not six months from now."There’s no shortage of talent," says Kevin McGovern, CEO of Venturous “We focus on precision- using technology to vet, curate and match executives specifically for Early-Stage healthcare companies.”A New Approach to Leadership Hiring in HealthcareVenturous isn’t just another job board. It’s a curated, AI-driven marketplace and exclusive community connecting healthcare startups with experienced executives in flexible roles—whether fractional, hybrid, or evolving into full-time leadership as companies grow.For early-stage healthcare companies, this means:Access to top-tier executive talent without full-time costs.Faster hiring—pre-vetted candidates can start within weeks, not many months.Strategic scaling—fractional executives work 1-2 days a week, increasing engagement as companies grow.And for executives—many of whom have spent decades building successful careers—it’s a chance to shape the future of healthcare while maintaining the flexibility they’ve earned. Their expertise is more valuable than ever, and fractional leadership allows them to stay relevant, make an impact, and leave a lasting legacy, even as they embrace a new phase of their careers."We’ve seen senior leaders who have built million-dollar businesses say, ‘I don’t want a full-time job, but I want to help startups avoid the mistakes I’ve seen before,’” McGovern explains. “They don’t want to wade through job boards or get lost in pipelines. They want meaningful work, and startups need their expertise. We’re bringing them together.”The Timing Has Never Been More CriticalThe U.S. healthcare industry is shifting faster than ever. Venture capital has poured into healthcare, but many will fail—not because their technology isn’t groundbreaking, but because they don’t have the leadership to navigate growth, funding, and market adoption.A Smarter, Faster, More Human Approach to HiringUnlike LinkedIn, Indeed, and other high-volume hiring platforms, Venturous operates on curation, not saturation. The company has built a highly curated network where not everyone makes the cut—executives must have at least 10 years of experience to join. This selective approach benefits both startups and candidates, ensuring every placement is a true strategic match—not just a resume drop. While we encourage qualified professionals to apply, only those who meet our standards become part of the Venturous community. And with no fee to join, the right talent has everything to gain.About VenturousVenturous is the premier platform for fractional executives in healthcare, connecting experienced leaders with early-stage startups poised to change the world. Backed by First Trust Capital Partners and Hashed Health, Venturous pairs a proprietary AI-driven matching system with a curated network of senior executives. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep expertise, Venturous empowers startups to scale faster and more effectively. Visit us at venturous.work.About First Trust Capital PartnersFirst Trust Capital Partners, LLC ("FTCP") invests in early and growth stage companies across multiple industries but with a focus on financial services and healthcare technology. FTCP has offices in Wheaton, Illinois and Franklin, Tennessee, and is affiliated with First Trust Portfolios L.P. and First Trust Advisors L.P. (collectively "First Trust"). FTCP has made more than 90 private investments over the 15 years since its inception.About Hashed HealthAbout Hashed Health: Hashed Health is a healthcare venture studio based in Nashville, TN. The company specializes in developing and scaling healthcare technology and tech-enabled service companies. By collaborating with top entrepreneurs, healthcare organizations, and venture capital firms, Hashed Health launches companies designed to solve the most pressing challenges in healthcare. For further details, please visit www.hashedhealth.com

