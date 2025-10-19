Submit Release
Saint Albans Barracks / DUI#1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2007753

RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2025 @ 0307 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woods Hill Rd, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: JUVENILE (male)                                           

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:     On October 19, 2025 at approximately 0307 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of the road on Woods Hill Rd in the town of Sheldon. The vehicle was running and still had it’s headlights on. Upon arrival, the male operator (age 17) was found to be passed out in the driver’s seat. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Saint Albans barracks for processing. He was later released on a juvenile citation to appear in Vermont Family Court on November 18, 2025.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2025            

COURT: Frankin County Family Court (juvenile)

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

