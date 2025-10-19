Saint Albans Barracks / DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007753
RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: VSP - St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/19/2025 @ 0307 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woods Hill Rd, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: JUVENILE (male)
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 19, 2025 at approximately 0307 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of the road on Woods Hill Rd in the town of Sheldon. The vehicle was running and still had it’s headlights on. Upon arrival, the male operator (age 17) was found to be passed out in the driver’s seat. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Saint Albans barracks for processing. He was later released on a juvenile citation to appear in Vermont Family Court on November 18, 2025.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2025
COURT: Frankin County Family Court (juvenile)
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
