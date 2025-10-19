“hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” gathers renowned music industry leaders Award ceremony for the short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” is held

MACAU, October 19 - Jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the MGM, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Marine and Water Bureau, and the Macao Government Tourism Office, the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” was held from 18 to 19 October at the Hac Sa Beach and Temporary Green and Leisure Area. The award ceremony for the short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” was held today (19 October). A two-day marathon music and sports event featured over 30 renowned fitness and yoga instructors from Asia and nearly 60 bands, musicians and artists both local and international, offering a spectacular array of sports classes and music performances.

The short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” is aimed at showing the various possibilities of boundless music by encouraging the public to share short music videos on social media. There are six major awards which are sponsored by MGM, Air Macau, Tai Fung Bank, ICBC Macau, BNU and OCBC Bank Macau. At the award ceremony, the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, presented a certificate of appreciation to the supporting organizations. The Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM, Catarina Lio, presented the “Music in Sports Award”; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, presented the “Music Plus JAM Prize”; the Executive Director of BNU, Sam Tou, presented the “Creative Plus Fun Award” and the “Most Popular Award”; the General Manager of the Personal Banking Department of Tai Fung Bank, Chan Chun Man, presented the “Most Enthusiastic Award”; the Head of the Marketing Department of OCBC Bank Macau, Dai Jiamin, presented the “Participation Spirit Award”; the Team Leader of Card Business Department of ICBC Macau, Huang Yongbin, presented the “Creative Plus Fun Award”.

The Member of the Communist Party and Deputy Director-General of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Zhuhai Municipality, Zhai Ming; the Senior Manager of Pop Culture Programmes Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Chan So Yin; and representatives from renowned Asian pop music sectors, also attended the event and award ceremony. Representatives from the industries included the Founder of the Strawberry Music Festival, Shen Lihui; the Founder of the Midi Music Festival, Zhang Fan; the Marketing Manager of Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival of Hong Kong, Kelyn Yuen; the Programme Planner for BayBeats Festival of Singapore, Mohammad Hydhir Bin Ramli; the Director of the Performance Cooperation Centre of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sun Wei; the Founder of SouthFest, Huang Guoqing; the convener of the Industry Development Department of Chengdu Chengshi Music Company, Han Iu; the Music Programme Manager of the Gyeonggi Content Agency from South Korea, Jo Seo Hyun; the Founder (Director) of GRIP.inc. from Japan, Kyojo Satoshi; the Co-Founder and Director of the AXEAN Festival of Indonesia, Satria Ramadhan; the Business Development Manager and the Senior Manager of Creative and Interdepartmental Collaboration of LIDO CONNECT of Thailand, Sarisa Nathomthong and Sirinthorn Ampornpachra, respectively. Some of the abovementioned Asian industry representatives also participated in the Beat Bloom Macao - International Music Industry Forum and Matchmaking on 20 October in the Navy Yard No.1 at the Barra District, taking the event as an opportunity to leverage Macao’s unique cultural convergence to promote collaboration in the regional music industry as well as create more performance and cooperation opportunities for the local pop music industry.

The main event of the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” was held from 18 to 19 October at the Hac Sa Beach and Temporary Green and Leisure Area. Over 30 renowned fitness and yoga instructors from Asia and nearly 60 bands of musicians and artists both local and international, offered a spectacular array of sports classes and music performances. This year’s event featured a special line-up of sports instructors, including Hong Kong artist and dance mentor Fatboy@ERROR; the champion of the “Physical: 100 Season 2” and Korean CrossFit superstar Amotti; the popular dance instructor Gun Gun from Thailand, and acclaimed yoga instructor Alex Lam from Hong Kong. In addition, there was a special line-up including new-generation rock band “SUMMERWARZ” from Mainland China, the avant-garde music group “Balming Tiger” from South Korea, the rock band “muque” from Japan, the female metal band “MakeMake” from Taiwan, the bassist “H.J.Freaks” from South Korea, and the world-renowned musical prodigy “Feng E”. The event also featured a variety of activities, including SUP yoga, musical family parade, Music Glow Run, art installations, food stalls and bazaars, workshops and music experiences, catering to the diverse preferences and needs of residents and visitors, as well as allowing them to appreciate Macao’s unique characteristics as a city featuring the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, and establishing Macao as a vital window for the exchange between the Chinese and Western civilizations.

For more information, please visit the hush! website at www.icm.gov.mo/hush, its official Instagram account “hushfullmusic”, “IC Art” and “HUSH FULL MUSIC” pages on Facebook or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”; as well as the MGM website at www.mgm.mo, its official Instagram account “mgmartandentertainment”, “MGM” page on Facebook and WeChat account “MGM”.