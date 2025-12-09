MPU Hosts IEEE TALE 2025: Bringing Together Global Elites to Explore Innovation in Educational Technology

MACAU, December 9 - To expand international cooperation, the IEEE TALE 2025, a top-tier international conference and the flagship academic event of the IEEE Education Society in the Asia-Pacific region, jointly hosted by the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), the IEEE Education Society, and IEEE Region 10, and supported by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (DSEDT), was held over four days, from December 4 to 7, 2025, at MPU. With “Educational Technology and STEAM Integration for Educational Innovation” as its core theme, this conference attracted hundreds of experts and scholars from various fields, including higher education, vocational education, business, and healthcare, to gather in Macao. They conducted in-depth discussions on new paths for education development driven by digital technology and built a cross-regional and cross-sectoral international academic exchange and practical cooperation platform.

In his opening address, Prof. Marcus Im, Rector of MPU, stated that as a bridge connecting the mainland and the world, Macao is committed to promoting the deep integration of education and technology. The innovative development of educational technology is a core driving force for global educational transformation. This conference focused on the integration and innovation of educational technology and STEAM, which aligned perfectly with Macao Polytechnic University's educational philosophy of "cultivating innovative talents and promoting academic innovation." Macao Polytechnic University will continue to use this conference as a platform to further strengthen diverse cooperation with universities and institutions both domestically and internationally, continuously promote the deep integration of education and technology, help Macao integrate into the overall national education development strategy, inject Macao's strength into the construction of the Greater Bay Area International Science and Technology Innovation Center, and contribute to the innovative development of educational technology in the Asia-Pacific region.

In his speech, Mr. Yau Yun Wah, Director of DSEDT, highlighted Macao’s role as an open and inclusive international city dedicated to fostering innovation and technology industries. He expressed hope that the conference would facilitate collaboration between local and international research communities to explore new technology-enabled educational models.

Dr. Lei Chi Un, Leon, Representative from the IEEE Asia Pacific Region (IEEE Region 10), a Macao native and previous recipient of the TALE Best Paper Award, remarked on the significance of hosting the conference in Macao. He encouraged participants to make the most of the four-day event to jointly advance the future of engineering education and learning technologies.

The four-day IEEE TALE 2025 International Conference was rich in content, presenting cutting-edge developments and practical achievements in the field of educational technology through keynote speeches, group discussions, and exhibitions of outstanding academic results. Participants engaged in in-depth exchanges on hot topics such as educational technology teaching reform, the integration of generative artificial intelligence with education, innovation in digital teaching assessment, and STEAM education practices. As the organiser, MPU will fully leverage its academic accumulation and resource advantages in educational technology and innovation, STEAM education, and other fields to strengthen international cooperation in Macao's higher education and further enhance Macao's influence in the field of educational technology in the Asia-Pacific region.