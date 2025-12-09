Leveraging the Asia Pacific Food Expo to Expand Market Opportunities in ASEAN

MACAU, December 9 - To assist local enterprises in better grasping industry trends, expanding market opportunities in ASEAN, and enhancing market competitiveness, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region collaborated with the Industrial Association of Macau to set up a Macao Pavilion at the "Asia Pacific Food Expo 2025", which was held in Singapore from 5 to 8 December. This pavilion will feature 26 Macao small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and was expected to attract about 300,000 local visitors, showcasing approximately 350 “Made-in-Macao” and “Macao Brand” products, with some exhibitors specifically preparing new products for release on-site.

Approximately 350 Macao Products Featured, with Exciting New Releases

The Macao Pavilion was consisted of three sections: "Corporate Exhibitor Booths", "IPIM Service Promotion Booth and Matching Area", and "Tasting Area and Interactive Photo Spots". Daily souvenir giveaway activities were held to attract crowds and enliven the atmosphere on-site.

The exhibitor booths showcased around 350 “Made-in-Macao” and “Macao Brand” products from 26 Macao SMEs, including health products, baked goods, pastry souvenir, preserved fruits, noodles, alcoholic beverages, and teas. Over 80% of these enterprises have received the “M-Mark” Macao Product Quality Certification, and more than half of the products are halal certified. It was believed that these certifications further increased the visibility and acceptance of Macao products in the ASEAN market. During the expo, some companies launched new products in health and baked goods, allowing buyers to personally experience the charm of Macao's quality offerings and enabling in-depth exchanges, thereby assisting "Made-in-Macao " and "Macao Brand" products in expanding their business opportunities.

The IPIM Service Promotion Booth and Matching Area promote the "Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy", the business environment in Macao, the Macao-Zhuhai MICE industry, China-Portuguese-speaking countries trade, and the various services offered by IPIM. The tasting area and interactive photo spots featured AI interactive photo installations to attract foot traffic. Throughout the four days of the expo, multiple buyer matching meetings and 12 tasting events were arranged.

Continuing to Organise Industry Participation to Expand Diverse Business Markets

The "Asia Pacific Food Expo 2025" was organised by the Singapore Food Manufacturers' Association at the Singapore Expo, covering an area of 10,000 square metres, which attracted over 200 exhibitors from Singapore and the Chinese mainland, focusing on showcasing culinary specialties and related products. This expo is one of the most prestigious and influential food exhibitions in the region and serves as an important platform for trade exchanges among enterprises in the Asia-Pacific, promoting economic co-operation. IPIM will continue to organise and support the industry in “going global” by participating in large-scale and impactful international exhibitions, creating more cross-border co-operation opportunities.