The Unveiling Ceremony of the Henry Fok Ying Tung Library Grandly Held at MPU

MACAU, December 9 - On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), the unveiling ceremony of the Henry Fok Ying Tung Library was held on the morning of 5 December 2025 at the main campus. The ceremony was officiated by O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR government; Li Yongxian, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Chui Sai Cheong, President of the MPU Council and President of the Trustees Committee of the MPU Development Foundation; Ian Fok Chun Wan, Chairman of the Henry Fok Foundation and Vice President of the Trustees Committee of the MPU Development Foundation; Marcus Im, Rector of MPU; Chan Hong, Chief Supervisor of the Chinese Educators’ Association of Macau; and Chow Pak-fai, President of the Macao Catholic Schools Association. They were joined with representatives from various sectors of society, members of the MPU Council and MPU Development Foundation, as well as faculty, staff, students and alumni, all witnessing this significant event. During the visit to the Henry Fok Ying Tung Library, Ms. O Lam engaged with MPU students and conveyed her best wishes for their studies and future success.

At the unveiling ceremony, Marcus Im expressed gratitude for the generous donation from the Henry Fok Foundation, alongside the longstanding support from the Macao SAR government and all sectors of society. He noted that teaching and research at MPU have gained recognition both nationally and internationally, with its global rankings and reputation rising rapidly. He emphasised that the Henry Fok Foundation upholds the spirit of Mr. Henry Fok Ying Tung through its enduring commitment to higher education. The new library commemorates this generosity and inspires both staff and students. MPU will seize this opportunity to further optimise the allocation of educational resources, expand its international higher education cooperation network, and actively engage in the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town. These efforts will advance MPU’s vision of building a “global campus”, with a strategic focus on China-Portugal collaboration while extending partnerships across Portuguese-speaking countries and wider international networks. The vision will contribute meaningfully to national goals of strengthening education, advancing science and technology, and cultivating talent for the future.

Chui Sai Cheong stated that naming the new library “Henry Fok Ying Tung Library” would enable young people to remember and carry forward Mr. Henry Fok Ying Tung’s spirit of patriotism towards Macao, dedication to education, service to society, and generosity. This naming serves as an expression of gratitude and a memorial to Mr. Henry Fok Ying Tung. He emphasised that the steadfast support from the Henry Fok Foundation reflects profound recognition of MPU’s educational philosophy and academic aspirations. This initiative also sets an exemplary model for the development of the MPU Development Foundation, serving as a powerful engine for jointly advancing education provision, nurturing talent, and serving society. Moving forward, the MPU Council and Development Foundation will continue to fully support the University’s development in alignment with the national 15th Five-year Plan and the Macao SAR government’s development.

Ian Fok Chun Wan stated that his father Mr. Henry Fok Ying Tung had devoted his life to national development, prioritising education and talent cultivation. The Henry Fok Foundation is committed to supporting higher education of both the Country and Macao, contributing to the nurturing of outstanding individuals. MPU has cultivated numerous patriotic talents, with its educational philosophy aligning closely with the founding principles of the Henry Fok Foundation. He extended his gratitude for MPU’s gracious initiative and anticipated that the inauguration of the library will provide robust support for MPU’s advancement in education, technology and talent cultivation. The Henry Fok Foundation shall uphold Mr. Henry Fok Ying Tung’s patriotism and philanthropic spirit, and endeavour contributes to Macao’s and the nation’s development.

Thanks to the tremendous support of the Henry Fok Foundation, MOP30 million was donated to MPU in February 2024. Located in the Teaching and Research Building on the MPU main campus, the Henry Fok Ying Tung Library is adjacent to the Guia Lighthouse, a famous world cultural heritage site in downtown Macao. The library offers an integrated platform for learning, research, knowledge exchange and innovation. It provides readers with a pleasing environment and exceptional learning resources, and supports academic and research innovation among staff and students, promoting reading culture in the community.