Innovation and Challenge for Regional Industry AX Transformation – 2025 Future Innovation Tech eXpo (FIX 2025) Kicks Off

FIX 2025 opens in Daegu with 585 firms, 20% global participation, and cutting-edge AI, robotics, and mobility tech driving regional AX transformation.

DAEGU, DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --▸ (Quantitative Growth) 544 companies in 2024 → 585 companies in 2025▸ (Globalization) 14% overseas participation in 2024 → 20% in 2025▸ (New Technologies from Daegu) L&F’s domestically mass-produced LFP cathode material technology, Kyung Chang Industrial’s electronic pedal technology for sudden acceleration prevention, and ISU Petasys’s AI semiconductor core component PCB technologyUnder the theme “The Future Already Begun, All on AI,” the 2025 Future Innovation Tech Expo (FIX 2025) will be held from Wednesday, October 22, to Saturday, October 25, at EXCO in Daegu.Highlights of This Year’s EventCelebrating its second year as an integrated exhibition, FIX 2025 serves as Daegu’s leading platform encompassing mobility, robotics, ICT, and startups. The number of participating companies has increased from 544 last year to 585 this year, including 117 overseas companies, which has achieved the target of 20% foreign participation.Notably, the event will feature Korea’s first showcase of the Unitree Humanoid Boxing and Xpeng Aero UAM aircraft, which have gained attention at global exhibitions such as CES and MWC. The expo will also highlight the advanced technologies of regional companies, including L&F’s LFP cathode material (the first to achieve mass production in Korea), Kyung Chang Industrial’s electronic pedal system designed to prevent unintended acceleration, and ISU Petasys’s ultra-multilayer PCB—a key component in AI semiconductors.Focus Areas of the EventFollowing the recent government approval to exempt preliminary feasibility studies for the Regional AX Innovation Technology Development Project, which is linked to specialized local industries, Daegu is accelerating its efforts toward an AI-driven transformation. Through FIX 2025, the city aims to strengthen AI connectivity across fields—from AI mobility to sovereign AI—signaling a new wave of AX innovation in the region.1. ExhibitionsThe mobility exhibition will feature leading automakers, including Hyundai Motor, GM Korea, BYD, Porsche, Volkswagen, HL Robotics, Valeo, and Daedong, many of which are participating in the event for the first time. Among the highlights are HL Robotics’ “Parkie,” the world’s first indoor autonomous parking robot, and Xpeng’s “X2” aircraft, both making their Korean debut.Visitors can also experience cutting-edge AI mobility convergence technologies such as T-Money’s tagless payment system, TREEZE’s Level 4 autonomous “Robobus,” and a special UAM pavilion offering aircraft boarding and flight simulation experiences.In addition, a classic car exhibition will trace the history of automobiles, featuring the Ford Model T (1908)—the first mass-produced vehicle using a conveyor belt—and the Porsche 365 (1956) driven by film icon James Dean.In the robotics sector, leading K-humanoid companies such as AeiRobot, Coupang, Bear Robotics, Robocare, Universal Robots, Epson, and Unitree will showcase innovations across manufacturing, logistics, service, and humanoid robotics.Of particular interest is AeiRobot’s “Alice”, Korea’s first humanoid robot to be deployed in shipbuilding and construction sites, as well as three humanoids presented by the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) in a recreated mini version of the national robot test field. Meanwhile, Unitree’s Humanoid G1 will stage Korea’s first robot boxing match, and Coupang will demonstrate its vision of AX innovation through AI and robotics.In the ICT sector, companies leading the sovereign AI ecosystem—including Wrtn Technologies, Upstage, KT, and Megazone—will gather in the National AI Pavilion to demonstrate Korean-developed AI technologies in advertising, education, and pet care. KT will introduce its proprietary AI model “Mitum.”Fabless semiconductor companies such as Telechips, Nextchip, and Huconn will also join, along with ISU Petasys and SDT, which boasts world-class cryogenic cooling technology for quantum computers.2. ConferencesThe three-day conference (October 22–24) will host 87 experts from 16 countries sharing insights on future industries. Keynote speakers include Wang Tan, Co-founder of Xpeng Aero; Seyoung Lee, CEO of Wrtn Technologies; and Jae Kwon Han, Co-founder of AeiRobot and Professor at Hanyang University.Special sessions will feature Sedol Lee, a former professional Go player who famously competed against AlphaGo, and Tim Hwang, Korean-American CEO of FiscalNote and the youngest Asian founder to list a company on the New York Stock Exchange.3. Business ProgramsTo strengthen its position as a leading B2B exhibition, FIX 2025 collaborates with KOTRA to attract verified buyers from high-purchasing-power regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, and Japan. The number of genuine buyers has grown from 29 last year to 53 this year.The Large Corporation Purchase Consultation Meeting, supported by the Korea Commission for Corporate Partnership, will feature major conglomerates including HD Hyundai, Hanwha, SK hynix, LG Energy Solution, and POSCO DX.Daegu City will also organize tours of local attractions, such as Sayuwon (sayuwon.com) and the Daegu Kansong Art Museum (kansong.org), both of which have been selected among Korea’s “Top 100 Tourist Destinations,” to enhance its branding as a leading MICE city.Pre-registration on the official FIX website (fixkorea.or.kr) grants free admission. For visitors’ convenience, a shuttle bus will operate every 15 minutes between Dongdaegu Station and EXCO from 9 a.m. Additionally, attendees will receive a 30% discount on tickets to the Daegu International Opera Festival and Daegu Kansong Art Museum during the event period.Jeong-gi Kim, Acting Mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City , said, “This year’s event not only marks quantitative growth but also demonstrates qualitative progress as a global innovation technology exhibition. With the recent approval of the Regional AX Innovation Technology Development Project, expectations for AI-driven transformation among local industries are high. We will ensure that FIX 2025 serves as the catalyst for innovation and the renewed growth of Daegu’s industrial ecosystem.”

