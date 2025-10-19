[Three Concurrent Events] Eight Macao-Hengqin Economic and Trade Activities to Strengthen Investment Promotion

MACAU, October 19 - In close alignment with the “Macao + Hengqin” development strategy, eight key economic and trade activities focused on Macao and Hengqin will be held during the 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE) (hereinafter referred to as the “three events”). A “Hengqin Pavilion” will also be set up to provide a platform for both business matching and on-site visits to help exhibitors and buyers from the Chinese mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries, Belt and Road economies, and cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area better grasp industrial opportunities in Macao and Hengqin, particularly in the debut economy, ultimately further enhancing the role of exhibitions in driving investment.

Macao-Hengqin promotion seminar: Jointly exploring new investment opportunities

The Macao-Hengqin Joint Investment Environment Promotion Seminar will be held on the second day of the three events (23 October). Representatives from the economic and trade departments of both regions will introduce Macao’s “1+4” industrial diversification strategy, supportive policies for the first-store economy, tax incentives, and business environment. They will also present the favourable policies, industrial strengths, cross-border conveniences, and investment opportunities in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the Co-operation Zone). A dedicated consultation area will be set up at the venue, providing professional on-site support for enterprises and investors regarding cross-border commerce, legal and administrative services, investment, and financing. This will help businesses prepare for their expansion into the two regions and improve the effectiveness of investment promotion.

Extending the event impact to propel the localisation of key sectors

During the three events, market visits and guided community tours in Macao will be arranged for buyers, with the aim of attracting cross-regional enterprises to establish a presence in Macao through on-the-ground research. There will be a particular focus on opportunities for enterprises to open their first stores locally. In addition, seven multi-venue activities will be held in Macao and Hengqin, including visits to well-known commercial districts in the Co-operation Zone, further strengthening collaborative models for innovative development in the two cities.

Hengqin Pavilion: Featuring renowned enterprises and showcasing the vitality of emerging industries

Spanning over 400 square metres, this year’s Hengqin Pavilion has attracted more than 40 high-profile enterprises from four emerging industries: sci-tech R&D and high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine, cultural tourism and commerce, and modern finance. Through multimedia displays and physical exhibits, this pavilion will highlight the vitality and investment opportunities in the Co-operation Zone’s key sectors.

The three events will be held from 22 to 25 October 2025 (Wednesday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, building on synergistic effects to enhance their overall impact.