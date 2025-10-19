Cloudwick's Amorphic Expands to Power AI Transformation Across U.S. Cities and Counties

From left to right — Mark Schreiber, VP of Intelligent Automation at Cloudwick; Kari Johnson, Data and AI Leader at City of Scottsdale ; Dr. Bianca Lochner, CIO of the City of Scottsdale — photographed together following the Arizona Technology Summit 2025 announcement

Cloudwick accelerates Amorphic adoption across Cities and Counties, with Scottsdale setting the standard for AI-powered digital transformation.

Our mission with Amorphic is to make advanced data and AI capabilities accessible to every public agency from major cities to small rural counties” — Arun Kumar, Vice President of Product Management at Cloudwick

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudwick, the leader in State and Local Government (SLG) data modernization and intelligent automation, continues to expand the reach of its flagship Amorphic Data & AI Platform across cities and counties nationwide.This growing adoption underscores Cloudwick’s mission to help governments modernize legacy systems, unify data silos, and deliver AI-powered citizen services at scale.A major example of this transformation is the City of Scottsdale, where Dr. Bianca Lochner, Ph.D., Chief Information Officer, showcased the city’s success during the Arizona Technology Summit 2025, held on September 10, 2025, in Phoenix, AZ.Dr. Lochner highlighted how Cloudwick’s Amorphic platform has become the foundation for Scottsdale’s modern digital ecosystem — streamlining permitting, automating compliance, and connecting data across departments to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.Scottsdale’s transformation has quickly become a national model for local government innovation, demonstrating the tangible impact of data unification, automation, and AI on city and county operations. Through these initiatives, Cloudwick Amorphic is helping municipalities transition from fragmented technology infrastructures to cohesive, insight-driven systems that better serve residents.“Our mission with Amorphic is to make advanced data and AI capabilities accessible to every public agency — from major cities to small rural counties,” said Arun Kumar Palathumpattu Thankappan , Vice President of Product Management at Cloudwick. “By simplifying data governance, security, and automation, we’re helping local governments focus on outcomes that matter most — faster services, smarter decisions, and stronger trust with citizens.”Cloudwick is the leading provider of data modernization, intelligent automation, and AI-driven platforms for State and Local Government.Through its flagship Amorphic platform, Cloudwick enables cities, counties, and state agencies to unify their data, automate governance, and accelerate cloud adoption with built-in security and compliance. Cloudwick’s mission is to empower governments to transform service delivery, improve transparency, and drive measurable outcomes for their communities through the power of data and AI.Learn more about Cloudwick’s partnership with the City of Scottsdale and the future of AI-powered government here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.