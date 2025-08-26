Cloudwick’s Amorphic Helps California EMSA Win 2025 AWS Champions Award with $35 Million in Projected Cost Savings

California EMSA achieves $35M projected savings with Cloudwick’s Amorphic on AWS, earning the 2025 AWS Champions Award for innovation.

We’re proud to partner with EMSA on this journey and celebrate their well-deserved recognition by AWS.” — Arun Kumar Palathumpattu Thankappan, VP of Product Management

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudwick today announced that the California Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) has been named a winner of the 2025 AWS Champions Award , recognizing innovation in digital transformation across government and education. Powered by Cloudwick’s Amorphic Data Cloud on AWS, EMSA modernized its emergency medical services infrastructure and is projected to save $35 million over five years by eliminating third-party licensing fees and reducing internal data management overhead.Cloudwick’s Amorphic Data Cloud is an AWS-native, fully managed data and AI platform designed to accelerate cloud adoption and analytics for public sector and enterprise organizations. Amorphic eliminates the complexity of building and maintaining modern cloud data infrastructure by providing an out-of-the-box solution for data ingestion, cataloging, governance, transformation, and AI/ML enablement. With built-in support for security, compliance, and self-service analytics, Amorphic empowers agencies like EMSA to modernize legacy systems, reduce costs, and unlock faster, data-driven decision making.EMSA’s modernization journey focused on transforming its statewide data systems to improve resiliency, transparency, and emergency response. With Amorphic, EMSA modernized the California Emergency Medical Services Information System (CEMSIS), eliminating vendor lock-in and creating a unified, cloud-native data repository. The agency upgraded its central registry to enable near real-time tracking of over 170,000 EMS professionals and replaced outdated Legacy databases with a secure, public-facing portal that enhanced transparency and reduced cybersecurity risks. By leveraging AWS-powered analytics, EMSA also enabled real-time ingestion and analysis of National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) data, reducing query processing time by more than 90% and equipping decision-makers with timely, actionable insights during critical events.“Cloudwick’s Amorphic enabled EMSA to modernize at scale, cutting costs while improving resiliency and speed of response,” said Maninder Chabbra, CEO of Cloudwick.The AWS Champions Awards, organized in collaboration with the Center for Digital Government and the Center for Digital Education, honor public sector organizations that harness cloud technologies to transform service delivery. EMSA’s recognition underscores how secure, cloud-native platforms like Amorphic can help government agencies deliver greater efficiency, resilience, and value for the public.For more details on EMSA’s transformation, read the full case study here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.