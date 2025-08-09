Arun Kumar Palathumpattu Thankappan Leads Public Sector Innovation with Amorphic by Cloudwick

Arun Kumar Palathumpattu Thankappan, leading public sector cloud, data, and AI transformation with Amorphic by Cloudwick

Arun Kumar Palathumpattu Thankappan drives public sector cloud, data & AI transformation with Amorphic, empowering agencies with secure, rapid modernization.

Our mission is to make data and AI accessible to every agency—securely and simply. With Amorphic, transformation becomes a rapid, scalable leap forward.” — Arun Kumar Palathumpattu Thankappan

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly two decades after beginning his journey in public sector technology, Arun Kumar Palathumpattu Thankappan continues to drive government innovation with a mission to modernize data, cloud, and AI infrastructure for agencies around the world.A former leader at Unisys, Arun recognized early the transformative potential of cloud computing and artificial intelligence in the public sector. Operating from Silicon Valley, he identified a critical gap in how government and enterprise organizations approached data modernization and cloud adoption.This vision led to the creation of Amorphic by Cloudwick, a secure, scalable, and cloud-native data and AI platform powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Designed to simplify and accelerate data, analytics, and AI transformation, Amorphic is now deployed across more than a dozen federal, state, and international government agencies.“Governments shouldn’t need to hire teams of cloud engineers to modernize,” said Arun. “Amorphic empowers agencies to adopt modern data and AI capabilities with speed, security, and simplicity.”Built to meet strict public sector compliance and security standards, Amorphic offers a low-code, user-friendly experience, allowing agencies to access real-time data insights, apply machine learning models, and automate decision-making—without deep technical overhead. Many government entities including California Emergency Medical Services Authority Hawaii State Department of Law Enforcement , State of Utah's Treasury Department etc have redefined what’s possible for public service, safety and health systems in the cloud era with the implementation of the Amorphic Data Cloud.Under Arun’s leadership, Cloudwick has positioned Amorphic as a trusted platform for governments seeking rapid, reliable digital transformation. His work continues to influence how agencies adopt AI in the public sector, achieve cloud-native data modernization, and ensure long-term operational efficiency.The mission Arun began almost 20 years ago—to build accessible, scalable technology for government—continues through his ongoing leadership and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.