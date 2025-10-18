St. Albans Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A2006229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2025 at 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 236, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: John Tatro

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police recovered a stolen utility trailer at a residence on VT Route 236 in the town of Sheldon. Investigation revealed that John Tatro (42) of Sheldon, VT was in possession of the trailer. Tatro was given a citation to answer the charge of possession of stolen property and the trailer was returned to its original owner. Tatro is scheduled to be arraigned on November 25th, 2025 at 0830 hours at the Franklin County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993