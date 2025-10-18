Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,627 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2006229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2025 at 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 236, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: John Tatro

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police recovered a stolen utility trailer at a residence on VT Route 236 in the town of Sheldon. Investigation revealed that John Tatro (42) of Sheldon, VT was in possession of the trailer. Tatro was given a citation to answer the charge of possession of stolen property and the trailer was returned to its original owner. Tatro is scheduled to be arraigned on November 25th, 2025 at 0830 hours at the Franklin County Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more