St. Albans Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property
CASE#: 25A2006229
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/18/2025 at 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 236, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: John Tatro
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police recovered a stolen utility trailer at a residence on VT Route 236 in the town of Sheldon. Investigation revealed that John Tatro (42) of Sheldon, VT was in possession of the trailer. Tatro was given a citation to answer the charge of possession of stolen property and the trailer was returned to its original owner. Tatro is scheduled to be arraigned on November 25th, 2025 at 0830 hours at the Franklin County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
