St Albans Barracks/Violation of conditions and Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007770
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/19/2025 at 1800 hours
LOCATION: Vantine Ave, Alburgh
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions and Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Cody Morgan
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 19, 2025, at approximately 1800 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans barracks was dispatched to a report of a male who shot someone with a BB gun. The juvenile victim advised that, Cody Morgan, age 20 of Alburgh, shot a BB gun at them and was struck in the arm by the BB. Morgan also violated his court ordered conditions of release by being threatening and possessing a dangerous weapon. Morgan was issued a citation for violation of conditions of release and simple assault.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 11/23/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Grand Isle County Criminal Court
LODGED – NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
