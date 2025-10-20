St Albans Barracks/Violation of conditions and Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2007770 TROOPER: Andrew Underwood STATION: St Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 10/19/2025 at 1800 hours LOCATION: Vantine Ave, Alburgh VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions and Simple Assault ACCUSED: Cody Morgan AGE: 20 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 19, 2025, at approximately 1800 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans barracks was dispatched to a report of a male who shot someone with a BB gun. The juvenile victim advised that, Cody Morgan, age 20 of Alburgh, shot a BB gun at them and was struck in the arm by the BB. Morgan also violated his court ordered conditions of release by being threatening and possessing a dangerous weapon. Morgan was issued a citation for violation of conditions of release and simple assault.

COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE: 11/23/2025 at 0830 hours COURT: Grand Isle County Criminal Court LODGED – NA BAIL: NA MUG SHOT: No



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

