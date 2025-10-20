Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,333 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks/Violation of conditions and Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2007770

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2025 at 1800 hours

LOCATION: Vantine Ave, Alburgh

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions and Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Cody Morgan

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 19, 2025, at approximately 1800 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans barracks was dispatched to a report of a male who shot someone with a BB gun.  The juvenile victim advised that, Cody Morgan, age 20 of Alburgh, shot a BB gun at them and was struck in the arm by the BB. Morgan also violated his court ordered conditions of release by being threatening and possessing a dangerous weapon. Morgan was issued a citation for violation of conditions of release and simple assault. 


COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 11/23/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Grand Isle County Criminal Court

LODGED – NA 

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans Barracks/Violation of conditions and Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more